‘No time to waste’, now stop flow of lethal weapons to Burmese military, urges UN rights expert at UN

Tom Andrews, UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights situation in the Southeast Asian nation, highlighted in a declaration, the need to stop the circulation of arms and so-called dual-use weapons technology in the hands of the forces under the command of the military junta, describing it as “literally a matter of life and death”.

“There is no time to waste … I urge governments who support the reduction of the flow of arms to a brutal military junta to consider immediately establishing their own arms embargo against Myanmar while at the same time simultaneously encouraging the UN security Council action.”

Dual-use technology

Mr Andrews also said bilateral arms embargoes should encompass both dual-use weapons and technologies, including surveillance equipment.

“Together, they will represent an important step forward in literally removing guns from the hands of those who kill innocent men, women and children.”

The Special Rapporteur also applauded the call by more than 200 civil society organizations to bring the issue of the arms embargo to the attention of the 15 members of the Security Council.

It is currently updating a list of states that have instituted arms embargoes against Myanmar, Andrews added, noting that he intended to release an updated list next month. The independent expert report at Human rights council in March, identified countries that had already instituted arms embargoes.

Month four

In his fourth month, the political turmoil – marked by almost daily demonstrations in favor of democracy and a brutal repression by the security forces – a would have claimed at least 750 lives and countless injured.

There are also serious concerns about the continuing impact of the crisis, with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) warning of economic collapse, and the UN human rights chief warned that Myanmar could spiral into a “full-fledged conflict” similar to the implosion of Syria over the past decade, if the bloodshed does not stop.

UNICEF / Robert Few As of December 31, 2020, there were approximately 92,000 Burmese refugees in Thailand. Photographed here, a refugee camp in northern Thailand. (archive photo)

Preparing supplies for refugees, Thailand

Meanwhile, the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) said it was prepositioning relief items and key personal protective equipment (PPE) in Thailand, which could potentially be provided to those fleeing violence in Myanmar.

According to a bulletin Released earlier this week, about 2,300 people moved from Myanmar to Thailand on April 27 due to intensified fighting and are currently being accommodated in security zones, managed by the Thai military.

“UNHCR has advocated for access to the population and offered its support to the efforts of the Thai government to respond to further displacement from Myanmar and meet the protection needs of the refugees,” he said.

As of December 31, 2020, there were around 92,000 Burmese refugees in Thailand, who fled previous waves of displacement, in nine temporary shelters, according to UNHCR.

Refugee arrivals in India

Likewise, the agency estimates that between 4,000 and 6,000 refugees from Myanmar have entered the Indian states of Mizoram and Manipur since March, where local charities and individuals have provided life-saving assistance to those arriving.

“Some 190 people have moved to New Delhi, where UNHCR is assessing their needs and has started registering them and providing them with basic assistance,” the agency added, noting that it had offered its support to the Indian government in protection, humanitarian coordination and response to new arrivals from Myanmar.