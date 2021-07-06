World
No survivors of plane crash in Russian Far East: relief officials – Times of India
MOSCOW: There is no survivors after a plane carrying 28 people crashed in the far east of Russia Russian news agencies quoted those responsible for the rescue on Tuesday.
The Antonov An-26 turboprop was en route from the regional capital Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky in Palana, a village north of the Kamchatka peninsula, when it lost contact with air traffic control, the emergency ministry said.
Citing sources, Interfax reported that the plane crashed into a cliff as it prepared to land in poor visibility conditions.
The Russian Civil Aviation Authority has confirmed that the aircraft crash site was found after the Emergency Department dispatched a helicopter and deployed teams to the field to search for the faded away plane.
There were 22 passengers and six crew on board, the ministry said. Olga Mokhireva, the mayor of Palana, was among the passengers, according to TASS, citing local authorities.
The weather in the region was cloudy by the time the plane went missing, Russian news agencies reported. TASS said the aircraft involved had been in service since 1982.
Russian aviation safety standards have improved in recent years, but accidents, particularly involving aging aircraft in remote areas, are not uncommon.
The Soviet-era type of aircraft, still used for military and civilian flights in some countries, has been involved in dozens of fatal crashes since entering service around 50 years ago.
An Antonov-28, a similar aircraft, crashed into a Kamchatka forest in 2012 in a crash that killed 10 people along the same route. Investigators said both pilots were drunk at the time of the crash.
