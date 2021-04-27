No surplus vaccine doses to send to India yet, UK says

LONDON: The UK is currently going through its national priority lists for Covid-19 vaccines and therefore has no excess doses to share with needy countries such as India at this point, a said Downing Street on Tuesday.

In reference to the devastating second wave of the pandemic in India, the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson The spokesperson’s spokesperson said the process is constantly being reviewed as the country sends an assistance package consisting of 495 oxygen concentrators, 120 non-invasive ventilators and 20 manual ventilators to India to deal with the shortages. supply during the week.

The first tranche of 100 ventilators and 95 oxygen concentrators arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday morning.

“We made a commitment in February to send excess doses of the UK supply to COVAX’s supply pool and countries in need, once they are available,” the spokesperson said. British Prime Minister.

“Right now we are going through the UK priority list for our national deployment and we don’t have any excess doses, but we keep this constantly updated. We recognize that no one is safe until we are all safe in this pandemic, which is why the UK has contributed £ 548million to COVAX and sent vital medical supplies to India, ”the spokesperson said.

The COVAX facility refers to the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access global initiative for equitable access to vaccines led by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance , the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations ( CEPI ), and the World Health Organization (WHO).

The latest Downing Street update comes as it emerged that the United States needs to export around 60 million doses of Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine, India is expected to be among the largest recipients of the shipment after talks between the US president Joe biden and the prime minister Narendra Modi .

With 3,23,144 people testing positive for the coronavirus in one day, the number of infections in India jumped to 1,76,36,307 on Tuesday. The death toll rose to 1,978,894 with 2,771 new deaths.

Several efforts are underway among the Indian diaspora in the UK to raise funds for essential supplies such as oxygen concentrators and coordinate distribution to ailing hospitals in India through a series of appeals. emergency, including by charities such as the British Asian Trust and British Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (BAPIO).

