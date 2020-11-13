No pressure, but can you really tell apart from these amazingly similar animals?

Seals and seal lions are both pinnipeds – a suborder that includes species of true seals, fur seals, sea lions and walruses – but they do. belong to different families and therefore have different physical features. Sea lions are usually brown in color and can walk on land using their large fins. They also have visible ears unlike real seals which only have earholes. Real seals (as above) also have smaller fins and tend to squirm on their stomachs on dry land. Fur seals are much closer to sea lions in appearance, but they have much thicker fur, are slightly smaller, and have shorter noses than sea lions.