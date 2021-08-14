“No one runs Lebanon,” says central bank boss

The governor of Lebanon’s central bank said no one was running the country, firing back after government criticism of his decision to stop fuel subsidies which have exhausted foreign exchange reserves.

In an interview broadcast on Saturday, Riad Salameh said the government could resolve the issue quickly by passing the necessary legislation.

He denied that he acted alone in declaring the end of grants on Wednesday, and said it was widely known the decision would come.

“So far no one is running the country,” Salameh told Radio Free Lebanon.

The Lebanese military seized fuel from gas stations on Saturday to curb hoarding amid crippling shortages.

The worsening fuel crisis is part of Lebanon’s larger financial crisis. Hospitals, bakeries, and many businesses are downsizing or shutting down as fuel runs out.

Deadly violence erupted in fuel lines, protesters blocked roads and tankers were hijacked this week.

The American University of Beirut Medical Center said it was threatened with a forced shutdown as early as Monday because of the shortage of fuel used to generate electricity.

“This means ventilators and other vital medical devices will stop working. Forty adult patients and 15 children living on ventilators will die immediately, ”the hospital said.

The central bank’s decision to end the subsidies will cause prices to rise sharply. It is the latest turning point in a crisis that has caused the Lebanese pound to drop 90% in less than two years and has plunged more than half of the population into poverty.

The central bank has effectively subsidized fuel and other vital imports by providing dollars at exchange rates below the real price of the pound – most recently at 3,900 pounds to the dollar compared to parallel market rates above 20. 000. This has eaten away at a reserve that Salameh said now stood at $ 14 billion.

To continue providing such support, the central bank said it needed legislation allowing the use of the reserve requirement, a part of deposits that must be preserved by law.

“We say to everyone: you want to pass the compulsory reserve, we are ready, give us the law. It will take five minutes, ”said Salameh.

‘Humiliation’

With the situation deteriorating rapidly, the military raided gas stations on Saturday and seized fuel for distribution to desperate customers.

A statement indicates that the army confiscated more than 78,000 liters of gasoline stored in two service stations as well as 57,000 liters of diesel at a third.

Images and video footage posted by the military on its social media pages showing soldiers working at pumps at gas stations and filling car tanks.

An AFP correspondent said troops were deployed to several gas stations north of Beirut, where hundreds of vehicles were trapped in long lines to refuel.

The government said fuel prices should not change. Fuel importers say they can’t import at market rates and sell at subsidized rates, and want clarity.

The central bank and the oil authority have asked importers to sell their stocks at the subsidized rate of 3,900 pounds to the dollar, prioritizing hospitals and other essential functions.

Critics of the subsidy program say it has encouraged smuggling and hoarding by selling products at a fraction of their real price.

Salameh said the bank was forced to fund traders who did not bring their product to market, and more than $ 800 million spent on fuel imports in the past month should have lasted three months.

Salameh said there was no diesel, gasoline or electricity, adding: “It is the humiliation of the Lebanese.”

Lebanese politicians have failed to agree on a new government since Prime Minister Hassan Diab left last August after a deadly explosion in the port of Beirut. He remained as interim prime minister.

President Michel Aoun expressed his optimism about the upcoming formation of a new government.

Salameh said Lebanon could emerge from its crisis if a reformist government takes office, adding that the pound is “held hostage to the formation of a new government and reforms.”

The government has said that the end of the subsidies must await the deployment of prepaid payment cards for the poor. Parliament approved them in June, with reserve requirement funding, Salameh said, but they have yet to materialize.