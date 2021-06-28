“No one can protect us, even the law cannot protect our rights”

As the Burmese army struggles to consolidate its control over a country in revolt, it increasingly targets another type of resistance: lawyers defending political prisoners. In the past month, at least five lawyers have been arrested across Myanmar for defending politicians and activists, an escalation of the military’s assault on the justice system.

First, at the end of May, the police arrested Thein Hlaing Tun, the attorney for ousted chairman of the Naypyidaw council, Myo Aung, co-accused of Aung San Suu Kyi. Myanmar’s former elected leader was ousted by army chief Min Aung Hlaing in a military coup on February 1 after her National League for Democracy party won the November elections in of a landslide.

Since the coup, the military regime has killed some 883 civilian demonstrators and arrested, charged or convicted more than 6,000 opponents according to the Association for Assistance to Political Prisoners, which is monitoring the situation.

Thein Hlaing Tun and five other attorneys were with their clients on May 24 when he was arrested and charged under Section 505A, a charge of incitement punishable by three years in prison and became the favorite tool of generals. Khin Maung Zaw, head of Aung San Suu Kyi’s defense team, said Myo Aung was only informed of the arrest after meeting the other lawyers on June 7.

“Then he appointed new lawyers among us,” Khin Maung Zaw said in a text message. “We are worried about the other lawyers,” he told Al Jazeera, saying the situation has become “very VERY difficult” due to the risk “of being harassed or arrested” and internal disagreements over how to proceed in a biased legal system.

Shortly after, on May 28, a lawyer from the Ayeyarwady region was arrested during a trial while defending a political dissident. According to local media, she had hired a few prominent clients, including the director of a hospital that had gone on strike rather than working under military rule. She too was charged under Section 505A.

Khin Maung Zaw, center, who is part of Aung San Suu Kyi’s defense team, says the situation has become “very VERY difficult” for lawyers defending political prisoners and critics of generals [File: AP Photo]

On June 2, lawyer Thet Tun Oo was arrested in Kachin State while attempting to attend a trial. He is believed to have represented more than 100 political prisoners, including detained members of the Kachin state government. One of his colleagues spoke to Al Jazeera on condition of anonymity, for fear of reprisals, and said the arrest had compounded the climate of fear that already existed.

“After her arrest, we went into hiding, but we are still trying to continue defending business,” she said. When lawyers defend cases, she said uniformed police often photograph and film them in an intimidating way, and women lawyers are too afraid to go to court on their own.

The lawyer said that before going into hiding, she felt like she was under constant surveillance, often noticing “strangers looking around my house”. She has also received suspicious phone calls from unknown numbers asking her to meet her immediately for in-person legal advice, requests she is too afraid to accept.

“We know we could be arrested, but I can’t avoid it. Because if we stop doing this, who will defend these cases? ” she said.

“No real justice”

On June 12, two lawyers were arrested in Kayin State while attempting to cross the Thai border after discovering they were wanted by the military. Both Nilar and Phone Myat Thu were on the legal team of the chief minister of Kayin state, who was removed from his post and charged with most civilian leaders in February.

Some lawyers had to go into hiding but say they will continue to defend political prisoners and those arrested [File: Lynn Bo Bo/EPA]

A close friend of the two lawyers said he received a call from another mutual friend around midnight, telling him about the arrest.

“The two lawyers have been in hiding in Myawaddy since they learned that they would soon be detained… Until today, we have neither seen nor met them,” he said. Like the others, they were charged under section 505A.

“We have the impression that there is no rule of law. If the lawyers were arrested like this, we should have the chance to meet and see them. Now no one can protect us, even the law cannot protect our rights, ”he said.

Phil Robertson, deputy director of the Asia division of Human Rights Watch, said targeting lawyers could also cut off a vital source of information about other detained prisoners.

“[R]restricting this relationship with clients by intimidating lawyers will also mean that there will be less information from the prisons about what is happening to the people inside, ”he said, adding that this information has helped rights organizations document “torture and ill-treatment” inside prisons.

As recently as last week, Deputy Council President Naypyidaw was able to reveal through his lawyer that he had broken a rib during questioning. Lawyers are also often the only way for family and friends to communicate with loved ones, and the only way for high-level detainees to convey messages to the public.

“Arresting lawyers and questioning them about their activities and clients will ensure that no one wants to provide legal advice to activists – which is probably the real intention of the junta’s actions here,” Robertson said, warning that “no true justice ”will be found as long as the justice system is“ under military control ”.

The military takeover and the ensuing pressure on the justice system is also a blow to Myanmar’s younger generation, who came of age at a time when the country was opening up and believed that things could be different. .

A law student in Yangon said the coup destroyed the hope she once had for her chosen profession and left her wondering if she should even finish her studies.

“Even though my hopes were high for the future… on February 1 it all fell apart,” she said. While she believed there were “a lot of loopholes and flaws” in the justice system before the coup, the situation has now “become even more appalling”.

The situation has led some student lawyers to wonder about the pursuit of the profession they have chosen. [AP Photo]

“What [the law] if the junta arrests all those who do not agree? ” she asked.

She said she wanted to become a lawyer to “give me the strength, voice and confidence to help the society I live in”, but instead she was starting to feel “helpless” .

But she doesn’t give up.

The pressure on lawyers is also making members of the legal community “furious and motivated to fight this unjust and unjust system,” she told Al Jazeera. “Our generation should and must be the last to experience a coup.”