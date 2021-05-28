No ‘manels’, no more gender equality in Indonesia: a blog by the United Nations Resident Coordinator

A common excuse is that female panelists are a little harder to find; well, panelists just have to look a little bit more. “Men” are an aberration when the issue being debated relates directly to women, such as sexual and reproductive rights. The young activists had the motto “nothing for us without us”; the same goes for women’s issues.

If we want gender equality in presidencies, parliaments and other positions of power, then we should certainly be able to have women on every panel. There is no reason to leave women out of the discussion, and there is every reason to include them, as they bring another perspective and raise questions and issues that men might not have. never considered.

A “no-manel” oath

For these and other reasons, we at the UN in Indonesia made a “shameless” commitment and, with our encouragement and the strong support of the Ambassador of Canada, we had over 40 ambassadors – including not only donor nations, but also ambassadors representing a wide range of countries from all continents – to join.

In addition, senior Indonesian government officials have joined this initiative. There continues to be considerable interest and we expect the number of ambassadors, ministers and even CEOs from the private sector to increase in the coming weeks.

UN Indonesia is preparing a user-friendly and practical guide to help members of our country team as well as our external partners avoid situations of co-hosting or speaking at an event featuring a “manel”. It is clear that in some disciplines there are far fewer women than men and, even with the best of intentions, it is particularly difficult to identify suitable female experts.

Yet there is no quick fix, no quick fix. The “manels” phenomenon will not go away overnight, but the UN will undoubtedly have raised the bar, increased the cost of neglecting women’s voices, generated greater public awareness and created a multiplier effect towards normalization. a gender balanced public policy discourse.

The engagement of “no-manel” is sometimes interpreted as an attack on the men. None of this is intended to denigrate men’s views, only to point out the obvious and reverse it: a panel without women is a disservice to the world of equality, freedom and peace that we seek to achieve. build and what we need. “