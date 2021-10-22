No haven of peace: lifting the veil on a misunderstood trafficking crime

An exploitation journey

Accommodation is one of the five actions that constitute an “act” in the internationally recognized definition of human trafficking, and is often used by prosecutors and judges for convictions of this crime.

The act can take place before and during exploitation, or between periods of abuse, encompassing a wide variety of locations including brothels, private homes, factories, farms or fishing boats.

These places can be dangerous, inhuman and unsanitary, and can be controlled by criminals involved in the trafficking network.

In another case, victims who had been brought from Thailand to Australia were accommodated during transit and at the place of exploitation: during their transport, the victims were accommodated in hotels and accompanied by guards.

Once received by the offenders, the victims were either accommodated in the brothel where they were forced to work, or housed in the offenders’ homes and transported daily to and from the brothel.

Victims of trafficking can also be accommodated once they arrive at the place of exploitation. In a case in the Dominican Republic, the offenders, a married couple, recruited a Chinese national to work in their business.

They promised to pay her and provide her with food. Instead, she was not paid, forced into domestic servitude, and subjected to abuse.

Photo: UNICEF / Jim Holmes Mo Chit Bus Station in Bangkok, Thailand which is an active hub for human traffickers.

A misunderstood notion

However, a new publication of United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) found that there is neither a uniform understanding of the act of hosting, nor a consistent approach to this concept during legal proceedings.

“Accommodation is one of the most frequent acts in the commission of human trafficking, but the concept is not interpreted in the same way around the world”, explains Martin Hemmi, the expert of the UNODC who led the study.

“Some countries require that victims be concealed or moved between places of accommodation to be considered an act of human trafficking. Others stipulate a minimum time for the hosting process, ”adds Mr. Hemmi. “It is important to fully understand the concept to obtain justice for the victims of this crime. “

© UNICEF / Juan Haro Abdul, from Darfur, was forced to live in a house in Libya and work. He is now seeking asylum.

The language barrier

Other findings show that there are different meanings of the word “accommodation” in different language versions of the United Nations Trafficking in Persons Protocol, which is the main global legal instrument to fight this crime.

In French and Arabic, the word used to host has a positive connotation in the sense of harboring, while in English, Chinese and Russian it can be perceived as having a negative meaning in the sense of hiding or concealing.

“Due to these discrepancies, the same behavior is considered human trafficking in one country but not necessarily in another,” says Hemmi.

“This has far-reaching consequences. For the abuser, this can have an effect on the sentence. For the victim, it has an impact on rights and protection measures. For courts, this can hinder requests for mutual legal assistance and international cooperation.

Regardless of where and how it happens, hosting for the purpose of exploitation is an act of human trafficking and a violation of the rights and dignity of the victim, explains Martin Hemmi.

“We hope that our new study will be used by investigators, prosecutors and judges to better understand this terrible crime and support measures to effectively protect victims and punish traffickers,” he concludes.