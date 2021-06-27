‘No Fun’: North West Heat Wave Grows, All-Time Records Fall

PORTLAND, Oregon (AP) – Oregon’s largest city broke its all-time heat record on Saturday. He could beat the new mark on Sunday.

Forecasters say many Pacific Northwest communities may sweat during the hottest days in their history as temperatures soar during a heat wave that has caused residents to seek relief.

Stores have sold their portable air conditioners and fans, hospitals have canceled outdoor vaccination clinics, cities have opened cooling centers, baseball teams have canceled or moved weekend games and utilities prepared for possible power outages.

Portland, Ore., Hit 108 degrees Fahrenheit (42.2 degrees Celsius) on Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. The previous heat record for Oregon’s largest city was 107 F (41.7 C), a mark reached in 1965 and 1981.

Seattle hit 101 F (38.3 C) on Saturday, making it the hottest June day on record and only the fourth time in recorded history that the generally temperate city has exceeded 100 degrees.

The forecast called for even warmer temperatures on Sunday and Monday. Many all-time heat records could be broken. In Seattle, the highest temperature ever measured was 103 F (39.4 C), in 2009.

Other towns and villages in eastern Washington state in Portland and southern Oregon are also expected to break records, with temperatures in many areas likely to rise above 30 degrees or more above the normal.

This is dangerous for an area accustomed to mild weather, and where many do not have air conditioning.

The extended “thermal dome” over the Pacific Northwest was a foretaste of the future as climate change reshapes the world’s weather, said Kristie Ebi, a University of Washington professor who studies the global warming and its effects on public health.

“We know from evidence around the world that climate change is increasing the frequency, intensity and duration of heat waves. We’re going to have to get used to this in the future, ”she said.

James Bryant, a Seattle resident, bought an air conditioner in anticipation of the extreme heat.

“My house is already warm, so with the extra heat for the next few days, I have children. I have to make sure they don’t get too hot too, ”said Bryant. “It seems like a trend … So I’m not sure what drives it, but it’s not fun, that’s for sure.”

Officials in Multnomah County, Oregon, were asking for volunteers to help staff at cooling centers as seniors, homeless residents and others battled the heat. Cascades Street Outreach, a homeless advocacy group, was visiting homeless camps in the area to encourage people to use cooling centers.

Peter Tiso, who works with the Multnomah County Joint Homeless Services Office, told the Oregonian / OregonLive.com that the Oregon Convention Center can accommodate around 300 people, but no one will be turned away from the cooling shelter. The shelter also accepts pets, he said.

“We don’t want anyone making the dangerous decision between leaving their pet or not,” he said.

Unusually warm weather is expected to extend into the next week across much of the region.

The hot weather has caused berry growers to scramble to pick the crops before they rot on the vines. Columbia Basin fisheries managers are concerned about how the heat wave will affect endangered Snake River sockeye salmon and other protected salmon species.

State, tribal and federal authorities are trying to mitigate rising water temperatures in the lower Snake River, the Lewiston Tribune reported, in part by releasing water to 42 F (5.56 C ) from Idaho’s Dworshak Reservoir.

They began releasing the water earlier this week, hoping to keep the water temperature at the lower granite dam on the Snake River at or below 68 F (20 C). Authorities fear a repeat of 2015, when water temperatures in the Columbia and Snake River reservoirs reached deadly levels for sockeye salmon.

Washington Governor Jay Inslee has lifted COVID-19 capacity restrictions on state-owned or operated and non-profit cooling centers in light of the heat. Capacity is currently limited to 50% until the state fully reopens next Wednesday. In Oregon, Governor Kate Brown suspended capacity limits for movie theaters and shopping malls – air-conditioned venues – as well as swimming pools before a statewide reopening on Wednesday.

In Seattle, a few new lifeguards in the city took last-minute training on a Lake Washington beach.

Case Berrysmith has been the head lifeguard for 15 years. This is the hottest stretch he has ever seen.

“Most rescues will be overrated capabilities,” Berrysmith said. “Be careful. Stay hydrated.”

Boone reported from Boise, Idaho Associated Press editors Chris Grygiel and Manuel Valdes in Seattle and Rachel La Corte in Olympia, Wash., Contributed. Cline is a member of the Associated Press / Report for America Statehouse News Initiative Corps. Report for America is a national, nonprofit service program that places reporters in local newsrooms to cover undercover issues.