No evidence of new variant causing more deaths, UK study finds – Times of India

Pedestrians walk past a bus stop with a government message on level 4 coronavirus restrictions urging people to stay at home in London on December 29, 2020 (AFP)

PUNE: The results of a new matched cohort study in the UK on the impact of the new strain of coronavirus on human health should come as relief for India.

The study, published by Public Health England, found “no statistically significant difference in hospitalization, case mortality” between cases with the variant strain of coronavirus and previous cases.

A matched cohort study is an analysis that relies on the comparison of sets of individuals. Of 2,693 variant cases identified at the time of analysis, 1,769 cases (September 20 to December 15) were compared to 1,769 other wild-type comparison cases.

Fewer new variant cases (16) were admitted to hospital compared to the wild-type comparison cases (26). Of the variant cases, 12 of 1340 (0.89%) died within 28 days of the date of collection, compared with 10 of 1360 (0.73%) wild-type comparison cases.

A spokesperson for Public Health England told TOI: “There is no evidence that this variant causes more severe illness or higher mortality.”