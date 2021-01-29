World
No decision yet on the future posture of forces in Afghanistan: Pentagon – Times of India
WASHINGTON: No decision has been made on the future presence of US troops Afghanistan, the Pentagon said, saying the Biden administration is committed to responsibly ending the war in this conflict-torn country with the diplomatic process.
The previous Trump administration signed the peace agreement with Taliban last February in Doha. The agreement set out plans for the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan in return for security guarantees from the insurgent group.
As part of the deal, the United States pledged to withdraw its 12,000 troops from Afghanistan within 14 months. There are currently only 2,500 American troops left in this war-torn country.
“We are obviously still determined to end this war, but we want to do it responsibly, and I don’t think it helps to get drawn into specific hypothetical questions about the number of soldiers on a base now. specific calendar “, John kirbythe Pentagon press secretary said on Thursday.
“We are still determined to end this war, and we, of course, the president has made it clear that he wants to bring US troops home from Afghanistan, but we will do so along with the diplomatic process to trying to find a negotiated settlement, “he said.
“If a decision about force levels in Afghanistan is to be driven by our security requirements there, our security commitments there and dictated by conditions, and I think we’ve been very clear in this subject. They will be based on conditions. We obviously want to see a responsible end to this war. We obviously want to see successful negotiated agreements to end it, ”he said.
Responding to a question, Kirby said the Taliban were failing to meet their commitments to reduce violence and abandon ties with al-Qaida, and they do not honor their commitments.
“As long as they don’t live up to their commitments, it will be difficult for anyone at this negotiating table to meet their commitments. In fact, it wouldn’t be the best solution, ”he said.
The United States, Kirby said, is still involved in the search for a negotiated settlement.
“The Taliban did not honor their commitments. As you know, there is an impending deadline, at the beginning of May, which everyone is seized with to want a solution here, ”he declared.
“But without fulfilling their commitments to renounce terrorism and stop the violent attacks against the Afghan national security forces and because of this against the Afghan people, it is very difficult to see a specific path for settlement. negotiated. But we are still attached to it. There is no doubt, ”he said.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin made it clear in his testimony that the United States must find a reasonable and rational end to this war, and that it must be done through a negotiated settlement. This implies that the Afghan government must participate in this. And so far the Taliban have been, to put it politely, reluctant to meet their demands, Kirby said.
Gen. Miller, the commander in Afghanistan, and of course the Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Gen. Milley made it clear that they believe this is a sufficient number to accomplish the mission, which is largely a counter-terrorism mission right now, he said. , adding that there are also many NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) partners in Afghanistan.
“No decision has yet been made on what this force presence will look like in the future. I would say this to the leadership of the Taliban, as it is going to be – they make it all the more difficult to make final decisions about the presence of forces due to their reluctance to engage in reasonable, sustainable and credible negotiations at the table. . Kirby said.
The Taliban are determined to prevent other groups, including Al Qaeda, from using Afghan soil to recruit, train, or fundraise for activities that threaten the United States or its allies.
Although the Taliban halted attacks on international forces as part of the landmark deal, they continued to fight against the Afghan government. To begin talks with the Afghan government, the Taliban demanded that thousands of its members be released as part of a prisoner swap.
Direct talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban began in Doha in September last year, but a breakthrough has yet to be made.
Levels of violence in Afghanistan remain high with journalists, activists, politicians and female judges among those killed in targeted killings.
