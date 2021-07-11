No clear winner emerges from Bulgarian parliamentary elections

Former Prime Minister Boyko Borisov’s center-right GERB party and a new populist party were neck and neck in exit polls.

No clear winner emerged from Bulgarian parliamentary elections on Sunday, exit polls show, with former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov’s center-right GERB party narrowly ahead of new anti-elite party There is a such people (ITN).

Surveys by Gallup International and Alpha Research showed GERB to be 22.1% to 23.5%, and ITN, led by famous TV host and singer Slavi Trifonov, 21.5% to 22.3%. % in elections, the second in Bulgaria in three months.

The tight poll results highlight deep divisions over the legacy of Borisov’s decade-long rule, amid growing anger at widespread corruption in Bulgaria, the poorest member of the European Union.

Even though official results confirm that the GERB is the largest party, its chances of forming a ruling coalition are slim, political observers say.

People vote in early parliamentary elections in Sofia [Spasiyana Sergieva/Reuters]

The GERB came first in the April elections, but was shunned by the other parties.

ITN is better positioned, with the support of its likely partners, two small anti-corruption groups.

Weeks of coalition talks or even another election are now possible, which means Bulgaria could have difficulty exploiting the EU’s multibillion-euro coronavirus stimulus package or approving its plans 2022 budget.

If the stalemate leads to yet another election, “voters will tire, their support for democracy will be eroded,” to the benefit of extremists, said Antony Todorov, professor of the New Bulgarian University at AFP.

But Boriana Dimitrova of the Alpha Research Institute told bTV that “the parties are realizing ‘voters are weary’ and that they will make an effort to form a government.”