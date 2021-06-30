Nnamdi Kanu: Nigeria arrests separatist leader of Biafra

Nnamdi Kanu, who lived outside Nigeria, mainly used social media to communicate with his followers

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of a separatist group that wants a separatist state in eastern Nigeria, has been arrested.

Its movement, the Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob), has been labeled a terrorist organization by the Nigerian authorities.

He was initially detained in 2015 for treason, but later fled the country in 2017 while on bail.

Mr. Kanu is a popular figure who has been a thorn in the side of the Nigerian authorities since 2009.

He used his Radio Biafra station, which broadcasts from London, to call for an independent state for the Igbo people.

Mr. Kanu’s arrest in 2015 sparked massive protests from his supporters in southeast Nigeria.

He was arrested on Sunday with the help of Interpol, Nigeria Attorney General Abubakar Malami said.

Mr. Kanu was flown to Nigeria where he was brought to court on Tuesday by the country’s secret police.

It is not known where Mr Kanu, who has British nationality, was flying from when he was arrested.

Mr. Kanu founded Ipob in 2014 – Nigeria’s latest Igbo Country Advocacy Group.

In 1967, the Igbo rulers declared the independence of the state of Biafra, but after a civil war that resulted in the deaths of a million people, the secessionist rebellion was defeated.

But the idea of ​​Biafra has never disappeared and despite the arrests of its members, Mr. Kanu’s movement has recently seen its numbers increase.

Ipob created an armed wing – the Eastern Security Network (ESN) last year – and authorities say the group is responsible for a number of attacks on police stations and other public property in the southern Nigeria.

President Muhammadu Buhari vowed to crush Ipob.

Last month he tweeted about security concerns in southeast Nigeria and said “those who behave badly today” would be treated in “the language they will understand”.

The tweet was deleted by Twitter for breaking its rules after Mr Buhari suffered backlash, leading to the suspension of the microblogging site in Nigeria.

The president, in a recent TV interview, also called Ipob a “point in a circle” that can easily be crushed.

He was criticized by many Igbo leaders who thought he was referring to people of the Igbo ethnicity and not just Ipob.