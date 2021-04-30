Nirav Modi seeks leave to appeal against extradition to India – Times of India

LONDON: billionaire jeweler Nirav Modi , accused of defrauding the Punjab National Bank of more than $ 1 billion, has appealed to the High Court in London against the extradition to India.

On April 15, 2021, the British Home Secretary Priti Patel had ordered the extradition to India of the 50-year-old diamond dealer imprisoned in Wandsworth Prison in London since his arrest in London on March 19, 2019.

India wants to extradite Nirav to prosecute him for fraud GNP of Rs 6,498 crore plus interest, laundering the proceeds of this fraud and interference with the CBI investigates the fraud by suppressing evidence and intimidating witnesses, including threatening to kill one. Nirav denies all the charges.

On February 25, District Judge Sam Goozée sent Nirav’s case to Patel for a decision on whether to order extradition, saying he was convinced there was a case. ” prima facie “meaning that there is sufficient evidence to make a case requiring a response. He also concluded that it would not be unfair or oppressive to extradite Nirav despite his poor mental health in prison and concluded that his extradition would be compatible with the European convention of human rights .

The High Court administrative tribunal told TOI on Friday that Nirav’s appeal request was received on April 28. He wishes to appeal the decisions of Goozeé and Patel. As a first step, a single judge will make a decision on the documents as to whether to grant leave for an appeal hearing. It could take several months. If the judge denies permission to appeal, Nirav can then request a hearing to explain why he should be allowed. If the judge decides to grant leave, the judge will decide on what grounds to obtain leave and the appeal hearing with one to three judges will follow several months later. If he doesn’t get permission, he can’t short Supreme and his only option is European court of human rights . Otherwise, he will be extradited within 28 days of denial of leave to appeal.

Extradition lawyer Ben Keith said: “The appeals court may well look into the Covid crisis in India to decide whether or not to grant permission, as conditions in Indian prisons are not good and the courts are barely functioning. So it is very difficult to know under what conditions he would return. to. ” He also said that Nirav could try to get bail again. “It’s going to be more difficult now that the extradition has been ordered,” he said.

FacebookTwitterLinkedinE-mail