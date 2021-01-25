World
Nineteen charred bodies found near Mexico-U.S. Border – Times of India
CIUDAD VICTORIA, MEXICO: At least 19 charred corpses have been found in Mexico near the American border in an area where drug cartels often clash, the Public Prosecutor of Tamaulipassaid the office.
Police found two burned-out vehicles containing human remains on a country road near the town of Camargo on Saturday.
Preliminary inquiries suggested that the victims were shot and then their bodies set on fire.
As no bullet casings were found at the scene, police said it was possible the victims were killed in a different location.
Autopsies are underway, but identification of the corpses will be complicated due to their condition, a source from the prosecution said.
Another prosecutor, who asked to remain anonymous, told AFP that an investigation had been opened to determine whether the victims were undocumented, as some local media reported.
The official said they had contacted Guatemalan consular authorities in Mexico “to provide the necessary information and try to identify some of those suspected of being Guatemalan migrants”.
Camargo, a city of about 15,000 residents, borders the U.S. state of Texas and is near the Mexican state of Nuevo Leon.
The authorities in Nuevo Leon are cooperating with the prosecutor’s office in Tamaulipas.
The region experiences frequent clashes between the Noreste cartel, which controls part of Nuevo Leon, and the Gulf cartel, which has been active in Tamaulipas for decades.
In January 2019, in the nearby town of Miguel Aleman, 24 bodies were found, 15 of which were charred.
In August 2010, a group of 72 undocumented migrants were killed in San Fernando, Tamaulipas. Authorities said the massacre was carried out by the Zetas cartel, one of the most powerful at the time.
Tamaulipas, on Mexico Gulf coast, is the shortest route to the United States but also the most dangerous due to the presence of criminal gangs, which kidnap, extort and murder migrants.
Mexico recorded 34,523 assassinations in 2020, a slight drop from the figure of 34,608 in 2019, which was a record since official counts began.
Cartel-related violence has raged in Mexico since 2006, with more than 300,000 murders since.
