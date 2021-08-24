Nine women are now governors in the United States, setting a record

Taking on a scandal-plagued predecessor on short notice amid the coronavirus pandemic, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul began her term on Tuesday with more than enough challenges for a new administration.

It also began with a historic opportunity: Hochul is the first woman to hold one of the most important governorships in the United States.

“New York as a whole has been a difficult place for women to reach the highest levels because there is a very small set of powerful gatekeepers,” said Debbie Walsh, director of the Center for American Women and Politics at the ‘Rutgers University.

“And unfortunately, even in 2021, women are still seen, in fact, as newcomers,” she said.

Hochul, a Democrat, became the current ninth female governor. This equals a record set in 2004 and tied in 2007 and 2019, but it’s still a long way from gender proportionality.

A century after women gained the right to vote, 19 states still have never been ruled by a woman. This includes some of the most populous states, such as California, Florida, Pennsylvania, and Illinois. Even if that is successful, Gavin Newsom’s recall election in California next month does not appear likely to elevate a woman to the top of the state.

Hochul had served as New York’s lieutenant governor until succeeding fellow Democrat Andrew Cuomo, who stepped down after a decade in power. Cuomo had faced a potential impeachment battle after an attorney general investigation said he sexually harassed or inappropriately touched 11 women. Among other things, Cuomo had also faced a legislative inquiry into whether he misled the public last year about COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes.

Hochul has already announced that she will run for a full four-year term in 2022.

Next year could be a pivotal year for women running for governor. Democratic Governor Kate Brown of Oregon will be the only incumbent woman barred from re-election due to term limits. Six male governors will also be of limited duration, paving the way for new candidates from both parties.

In Arizona, where Republican Gov. Doug Ducey cannot run for re-election, the field already has several candidates who are women, including Republican State Treasurer Kimberly Yee and Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. Arizona already holds the record for the most women to serve as governor – four. Kansas had three.

In Arkansas, which has never had a woman governor, a high-profile Republican primary pits Attorney General Leslie Rutledge against Sarah Sanders, press secretary to former President Donald Trump and daughter of former President Governor Mike Huckabee. The incumbent, Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson, will be appointed.

In 2018, women’s political activists also believed they were set to succeed with a record number of gubernatorial candidates. But in the end they did not set a new winning record.

Women currently hold 18% of governorships, which is significantly lower than this year’s new records of 27% of seats in the US Congress and 31% of state legislative seats. In addition, Vice President Kamala Harris also became the first woman to hold the position this year.

Part of the challenge of electing women to governorate is overcoming stereotypes that men are stronger and more decisive leaders, Walsh said.

Another challenge is to expand the pool of women willing to enter politics, said Wendy Doyle, president and CEO of the nonprofit United WE based in Kansas City, Missouri.

The organization is coordinating an effort to get more women appointed to state, county and city boards and commissions. He works with local officials in California, Kansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas and Washington. The idea is that some women appointed to positions will eventually run for elected office.

“It’s a long game,” said Doyle. “But we have to build the pipeline; we have to build the bench.”