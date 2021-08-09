World

Nine Russian coronavirus patients die after oxygen supply malfunctions – Times of India

MOSCOW: Nine coronavirus patients died in Russian hospital in southern city of Vladikavkaz after an oxygen pipe burst underground, cutting off the supply to an intensive care unit, Russian news agencies reported on Monday.
“Nine coronavirus patients died from lack of oxygen”, TASS The news agency quoted the local health ministry as saying.
“A total of 71 people were in intensive care, not all of them receiving oxygen,” TASS said, citing the ministry.
Regional authorities have agreed with the Defense Ministry to provide oxygen to all city hospitals from the town of Mozdok, about 80 km north of Vladikavkaz, AIR reported.
“There was a rupture in the oxygen pipe of the tank, which is underground, and the oxygen supply was cut off,” said the acting head of the North Ossetia region, where Vladikavkaz is located. . RIA News Agency as told.
“Medical staff have started connecting patients on ventilators to the oxygen tanks. The oxygen tanks have started to arrive,” he added. North Ossetia Sergei Menyailo noted.




