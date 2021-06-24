Nile dam: Egypt’s new African allies

Egyptian and Sudanese armed forces complete joint military exercise in southern Kardavan province, Sudan on May 31, 2021

Egypt is trying to strengthen its diplomatic and military influence in Africa amid a growing dispute with Ethiopia over the construction of a huge dam on a tributary of the Nile, writes Egyptian analyst Magdi Abdelhadi.

The Egyptian Geographical Society, established in 1875, houses valuable manuscripts that reflect Egypt’s long-standing interest in sub-Saharan Africa.

Among them is a historical map that shows the southern borders of Egypt to Lake Victoria in East Africa.

The company was formed at the height of Egypt’s short-lived imperial ambition, which had brought Sudan under Egyptian control and sought to conquer Ethiopia in a disastrous military expedition from 1874 to 1876. It ended in a humiliating defeat.

Some 70 years later, Egypt atoned for its imperial misadventures by becoming the standard bearer of anti-colonial struggles in Africa and beyond.

But as he was drawn into the Arab-Israeli wars, his engagement with sub-Saharan Africa weakened.

Recent years, however, have seen a dramatic re-engagement, especially with the Nile Basin countries.

Egypt has signed a series of military and economic agreements with Uganda, Kenya, Burundi, Rwanda and Djibouti in recent months.

Cairo already has substantial integration agreements with Sudan, where it recently conducted joint military exercises involving warplanes and special forces.

Ethiopia says dam will provide electricity to 65 million of its citizens

Egypt has linked its power grid to that of Sudan and plans are underway to connect rail networks as well, with a grand vision of operating train service from Alexandria to Cape Town.

The keyword behind this foreign policy change is the controversial dam that Ethiopia is building on the Blue Nile, known as the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (Gerd).

“Egypt has long relied on diplomacy to resolve its differences with Ethiopia over the Gerd. But the trail of negotiations seems to have been exhausted, or almost,” said Nael Shama, an expert in Egyptian foreign policy.

Drought fears

Tanzania is another example, where Egypt is investing heavily in the massive Julius Nyerere hydroelectric dam on the Rufiji River. Cairo clearly wants to highlight the project as an example of its desire to help the development of the countries of the Nile basin.

And this is precisely the kind of message that Egypt – which has no other major source of drinking and agricultural water than the Nile – is trying to send to world opinion.

The Nile is a major tourist attraction in Egypt

He is not opposed to the Ethiopian dam per se, but he is extremely wary of its likely impact on the flow of Nile waters if Ethiopia refuses to sign a legally binding agreement on how to run its operations.

There are fears that the dam could decimate Egyptian agriculture and devastate vast swathes of its arable land, causing massive drought and unemployment. Ethiopia, on the other hand, sees the Gerd as vital for its development needs and the supply of electricity to its people.

Commercial ties, not military muscle

The shift in focus and direction of Egypt’s foreign policy towards sub-Saharan Africa is therefore long overdue, but, some Egyptians say, it is too little too late.

“Influence in modern politics is not just about guns and cannons,” says Walaa Bakry, an academic at the University of Westminster in the UK and business consultant.

“Security agreements with some countries in the Nile basin like Burundi, Rwanda or Uganda are a good thing, but will not give Egypt the influence it wants,” he wrote.

Strong trade ties can bring more than just military might, he says, pointing to the tiny trade Egypt has with the nine countries of the Nile Basin.

“No one is saying that Egypt should buy everything it doesn’t need from these countries. But for example, the countries of the Nile basin produce huge amounts of high-quality coffee – Egypt imports coffee for well over $ 95.5 million a year, 95% of that comes from outside Africa. “

Ethiopia is a major producer of coffee

Meanwhile, the mood in Egypt has grown increasingly belligerent. The Egyptian regime, in fact the president himself, is under enormous pressure to harden up with Ethiopia.

Even Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s supporters began to mumble the unthinkable – that failing to protect Egypt’s water rights would mean he would no longer have the right to rule.

Egypt apparently hopes that building a circle of allies around Ethiopia will pay off somehow if a confrontation with Ethiopia becomes inevitable.

Learn more about the mega dam:

Egypt and Sudan have brought the dispute over the dam to the UN Security Council because they believe it could potentially threaten peace and stability in the region.

The issue has already been referred to the Security Council, which referred it to the African Union, which failed to resolve it.

Cairo and Khartoum blame Ethiopia for this, while Addis Ababa accuses Egypt of using the negotiations as a ploy to reassert its effective monopoly over the Nile waters – a reference to the lion’s share of the Nile. water from Egypt.

“If all diplomacy fails, there is no doubt that Egyptian public opinion will support military action if necessary,” “Source: Magdi Abdelhadi, Description of source: Egyptian analyst, Image: Helicopter

The recent joint military exercise in Sudan was clearly intended to send a warning not only to Ethiopia but to the rest of the world – that the two countries will not hesitate to use their military force if necessary in a matter of life or death such as water.

Egypt’s military cooperation agreements with Uganda, Kenya and Burundi seem to reinforce this message, although it is hard to imagine these countries agreeing to be drawn into a regional war where their key national interests fail. are not in play.

If all diplomacy fails, there is little doubt that Egyptian public opinion will support military action if necessary.

Less in Sudan, where there is some ambivalence, especially because, unlike Egypt, Sudan will benefit from the dam, which will reduce destructive floods and give it cheap electricity.

But there is a broad consensus among observers that, assuming Egypt and Sudan have the political will, equipment and military skills, any strike aimed at the ongoing construction of the dam to delay it for a few years will not will not solve the problem. .

Instead, it will increase mistrust and rekindle the discourse of old grievances, nationalist pride and revenge.