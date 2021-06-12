Nikki Haley visits Israel on “solidarity mission” as infighting continues in US

Former UN Ambassador Nikki haley visits Israel as part of a “solidarity mission” with the US ally – just as Democrats fight among themselves for their positions on the conflict between Israel and the terrorist organization Hamas.

“No matter the challenges, the people of Israel always celebrate life and thank God for his blessings,” Haley tweeted with an image of herself praying at the Western Wall. “It is humbling to be joining prayer again in such a holy place.”

MODERATE DEMS ‘FRUSTRATED’ BY OMAR’S ‘UNACCEPTABLE’ COMMENTS ON ISRAL, WANT TO MOVE FORWARD

Haley and her husband Michael were in Jerusalem on a mission from the Christians United for Israel group which he described as a “solidarity mission” to Israel.

“We remain determined to stand unequivocally alongside our nation’s closest ally and will always pray for the peace of Jerusalem,” the group tweeted.

Haley is one of several Republicans, including Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to visit the country in recent weeks after Israel responded to rocket attacks launched by the Hamas with its own airstrikes.

While Republicans have supported Israel almost universally, Democrats are divided On the question. The White House has carefully expressed its support for the ally, while pushing for a ceasefire. But some of the more left-wing members of the House caucus criticized Israel and the administration’s support for what he saw as an overreaction.

BIDEN AND THE TLAIB STAGE OF THE SQUAD HOT CONFRONTATION ON THE TARMAC IN DETROIT

Representative Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Who sparked controversy with past anti-Israel remarks, sparked further outrage this week when she posted a tweet on Monday about “unthinkable atrocities committed by the United States, Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan and the Taliban. . “

But, after criticism from fellow Democrats, she partially retracted the statement Thursday, saying there is “no moral comparison between Hamas and the Taliban and the United States and Israel.”

Representatives Josh Gottheimer, DN.J., Elaine Luria, D-Va., And Brad Schneider, D-Ill., All signed a statement from a group of House Democrats saying that the initial comments, “equating the America and Israel in Hamas… at best discredit the intended argument and at worst reflect deeply rooted prejudices. ” They expressed varying degrees of forgiveness for Omar on Thursday and Friday after she responded to their request to review her statement.

DEM BATTLES INCREASE AS BIDEN MEETS THE BRITS AT SWANKY UK RETREAT

“There is a long history of comments here that I have found to be unacceptable and deeply concerning and that only adds to the record. So, am I satisfied? I am truly frustrated by the continuing series of comments aimed at the US relationship. -Israeli, “Gottheimer told Fox News when asked if he was” satisfied “with Omar’s clarification.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has also criticized Omar, said on Friday that she had no interest in disciplining Omar despite calls from some Republicans to remove her from the Foreign Affairs Committee. Bedroom.

“I think she clarified her remarks and is that we accepted that and she, she, she has a point that she wanted to make and she has the right to do so. There was some unease about it. the way it was interpreted, ”Pelosi says.

Previously, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DN.Y., criticized Biden for his pro-Israel stance at the start of the resumption of hostilities.

“General statements like these [with] little context or recognition of what precipitated this cycle of violence – namely, the expulsions of Palestinians and attacks on Al Aqsa – dehumanize Palestinians [and] imply that the United States will look the other way at human rights violations. It’s wrong.”

“By intervening only to name the actions of Hamas – which are reprehensible – [and] Refusing to recognize the rights of the Palestinians, Biden reinforces the misconception that the Palestinians are at the root of this cycle of violence, ”Ocasio-Cortez added. “It is not a neutral language. He takes one side – the occupation side. “

Haley, meanwhile, disputed Ocasio-Cortez’s claims that Israel was targeting schools and civilians.

“You are wrong or intentionally lying,” Haley tweeted to the Progressive MP.

Fox News’s Tyler Olson contributed to this report.