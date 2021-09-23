Nike shares tumble as weaker sales in North America lead to lower revenues

Pedestrians walk past the American multinational sportswear brand, the Nike store and its logo seen in Hong Kong.

Nike stocks fell in extended trading on Thursday after the sneaker giant reported quarterly earnings that exceeded analysts’ expectations, amid slowing demand in North America.

Its stock has recently lost more than 2%.

Here’s how Nike fared in its first fiscal quarter compared to what Wall Street expected, based on an analyst survey by Refinitiv:

Earnings per share: $ 1.16 vs. $ 1.11 expected

Turnover: $ 12.25 billion against $ 12.46 billion expected

Net income for the three-month period ended Aug.31 was $ 1.87 billion, or $ 1.16 per share, from $ 1.52 billion, or 95 cents per share, a year earlier. This exceeded analysts’ expectations for $ 1.11 per share.

Sales climbed to $ 12.25 billion from $ 10.59 billion a year earlier. It was below expectations of $ 12.46 billion.

Sales in Greater China increased 11%, the smallest increase in its geographies. The region had been one of Nike’s main revenue drivers in recent quarters.

Sales in North America increased 15% to $ 4.88 billion. That was below the $ 5.05 billion that analysts polled by FactSet were looking for.

Nike brand digital sales increased 29% year over year. The retailer has invested in its website and a suite of mobile applications. This was particularly beneficial during the health crisis, when many people chose to shop from their homes.

Nike has had to close factories in Vietnam, where it produces around 50% of its shoes and 30% of its clothing, since mid-July.

After announcing an explosive fourth fiscal quarter in June, Nike had said it expected annual revenue to grow at double-digit pace, exceeding $ 50 billion. But analysts recently lowered their expectations to $ 49.81 billion, according to a Refinitiv poll. In the press release, Nike did not provide updated forecasts.

Nike shares are up about 13% year-to-date, as the market closed on Thursday, but down about 9% from an all-time high reached in early August. The company has a market capitalization of $ 252.6 billion.

This story is developing. Please check for updates.

