“Nightmare”: floods in Bangladesh displace thousands of Rohingya

According to the UN, more than 21,000 refugees “affected” by the floods, nearly 4,000 shelters have been damaged or destroyed.

Heavy monsoon rains triggered landslides and flash flooding in refugee camps, displacing thousands of Rohingya Muslims in southeast Bangladesh this week, the UN and other officials said on Friday, with heavy rains are expected.

At least six Rohingya, including three children, have died in landslides and floods while 15 Bangladeshis have been killed and more than 200,000 stranded by flooding in Cox’s Bazar, said Mamunur Rashid, the district administrator.

Nearly one million Rohingya live in overcrowded camps in the border district of Cox’s Bazar, the world’s largest refugee camp, after fleeing military crackdown in neighboring Myanmar in 2017.

The refugees mostly live in huts made of bamboo and plastic sheeting that cling to steep, bare hills.

Rohingya refugee children play in floodwaters at Kutupalong Rohingya refugee camp, Bangladesh [Shafiqur Rahman/AP]

TV footage showed flooded houses and muddy water tumbling down steps and hills with children playing in chest-deep water.

“It’s like a nightmare,” Rohingya Rokeya Begum said, according to Reuters news agency.

“I have never seen such flooding in the camps in four years. When the water came, there was no one from my family at home to help me. I was alone but I could take my things to a safer place. Now I live with another family.

More than 20,000 affected

The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said more than 21,000 refugees were “affected” by the floods while nearly 4,000 shelters were damaged or destroyed.

He said more than 13,000 people have been forced to relocate to the camps, while thousands of facilities have been damaged, including clinics and toilets. Access was hampered due to damage to roads, trails and bridges.

And the floods are likely to get worse.

Heavy rains affected 21,000 refugees and damaged 4,000 shelters. IOM, volunteers and partners work tirelessly to help those affected. “Heavy rainfall is expected over the next few days and the challenges are likely to increase.” – IOMs @ 3mpereira

https://t.co/k5hhUutt2t – IOM Bangladesh (@IOMBangladesh) July 30, 2021

“Heavy rainfall is expected over the next few days, and as such the challenges are likely to increase,” said Manuel Marques Pereira, Deputy Head of Mission in Bangladesh for the United Nations International Organization for Migration (IOM).

“Despite the multiple disaster risk reduction measures implemented, the camp’s congestion, excessive rains and poor soil quality make it extremely difficult to manage the elements,” he added.

“Personal effects covered in mud”

Refugees, many of whom are still recovering from the massive fires that ravaged camps in March, said landslides and flooding had left homes “totally covered in mud”.

“Somehow my family members could evacuate,” said Abu Siddique, who lives in Balukhali refugee camp.

“The mud that came down the hill entered my house … All of our belongings inside are covered with mud.”

Last month, two Rohingya refugees were killed in separate landslides during heavy rains.

Deaths from mudslides caused by the rains are common in the hilly region of south-eastern Bangladesh during the monsoon season which usually lasts between June and September.

At least 149 people were killed in landslides in the districts of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Rangamati and Bandarban in June 2017.

More than 120 other people were killed in Chattogram alone in June 2007 due to monsoon rains.