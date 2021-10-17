Nigerians who want Israel to accept them as Jews

Shlomo Ben Yaakov wants to become Nigeria’s first rabbi

Swinging back and forth, Shlomo Ben Yaakov reads a Torah scroll in a synagogue on the outskirts of Nigeria’s capital, Abuja.

Intermittently, his soft, mellow voice rises in Hebrew, and he is joined by the dozens who recite after him.

Most don’t fully understand the language, but this small Nigerian community claims Jewish ancestors stretching back hundreds of years – and they’re frustrated with Israel’s lack of recognition.

“I consider myself to be a Jew,” says Yaakov.

Outside the Hebrew Synagogue of Gihon on the outskirts of Jikwoyi, a table is set inside a tent constructed of palm leaves to celebrate Sukkot, a holiday that commemorates the years Jews spent in the desert on the way to the Promised Land.

“Just as we are doing now, they are doing the same in Israel,” says Yaakov, as people share traditional cholla bread (baked in the synagogue) and wine in small cups that are passed around.

He is an Igbo, one of Nigeria’s three dominant ethnic groups, originally from the southeast of the country. His given Igbo name is Nnaemezuo Maduako.

Unlike their parents, most young Jews in Nigeria did not know any other religion.

Many Igbos believe they have a Jewish heritage as one of the so-called 10 Lost Tribes of Israel, although most are not observant Jews like Mr. Yaakov. They represent less than 0.1% of the estimated 35 million Igbos.

These tribes are said to have disappeared after being taken captive during the conquest of the northern Israelite kingdom in the 8th century BC. the Ethiopian Jewish community, for example, is recognized as one of them.

Igbo customs such as male circumcision, mourning the dead for seven days, celebrating the new moon, and holding wedding ceremonies under a canopy reinforced this belief about their Jewish heritage.

‘No proof’

But Chidi Ugwu, an Igbo anthropologist at the University of Nigeria in Enugu, says this identification with Judaism only emerged after the Biafran civil war.

The Igbos fought for secession from Nigeria, but lost what was a brutal conflict between 1967-1970.

Some say the belief that the Igbos have a Jewish heritage emerged after their defeat in the civil war in which more than a million people died

Some people were “looking for a psychological boost to hold onto,” so they started to make the connection with the Jews, he says.

They saw themselves as a persecuted people, just as the Jewish people have been throughout history, especially during the Holocaust.

“It’s insulting to call the Igbos anyone’s lost tribe, there is no historical or archaeological evidence to back it up,” he told the BBC.

He argues that, as the evidence suggests that the Igbos were among those who migrated out of Egypt several thousand years ago, the Jews may have adopted Igbo customs when they went there.

Several years ago, controversial efforts were made to prove genetic lineage, but DNA test found no Jewish link.

Rabbi Eliezer Simcha Weisz, chairman of the foreign affairs department of the Council of the Rabbinate of Israel – the body that determines claims of Jewish descent, is also in no doubt.

“They claim to be one of the descendants of Gad, one of the sons of our ancestor Jacob – but they cannot prove that their grandparents were Jewish,” he told the BBC.

“And the customs they’re talking about, you can find people all over the world who have Jewish practices.”

He said that unless Nigerian Jews convert to Judaism – a process that involves various rituals and appear in a Jewish court (which is not available in Nigeria) – they would not be recognized.

Mr Yaakov considers the idea of ​​having to undergo a conversion to be an insult.

“As a convert, we would be considered second-class citizens,” he says.

Secessionist push

Gihon’s devotees take their beliefs seriously – and they and the estimated 12,000 practicing Jewish community in Nigeria – are supported by other Orthodox Jewish groups around the world, who donate to them, conduct solidarity visits and campaign for their recognition.

A prominent supporter is Dani Limor, a former Mossad agent who led an operation to secretly take Ethiopian Jews to Israel via Sudan. He has been visiting Jewish communities in Nigeria since the 1980s and argues that Jewish practice in the West African nation predates the civil war.

An estimated 12,000 Nigerians consider themselves Jews

He believes in a school of thought that says they came from Morocco 500 years ago, first settling in Timbuktu before traveling further south – and he hopes they will eventually gain recognition as ‘they deserve.

“Judaism is more than the color of the skin, it is in the heart,” he told the BBC.

The Gihon Synagogue, considered the oldest in Nigeria, was founded in the 1980s by Ovadai Avichai and two other people raised in Christendom.

The friends decided to turn to Judaism when they realized that the Old Testament of the Bible was the foundation of the Jewish religion.

He said it was as if the Jew in him had been revived – and given the similarities between Jewish customs and Igbo traditions, he was convinced that Judaism was the real way.

Many Nigerian Jews regard Nnamdi Kanu’s Judaism as politically calculated to gain sympathy abroad for his separatist cause

Abuja’s Gihon Synagogue now has a mix of different ethnic groups among the more than 40 families attending.

In recent years, the number of Jewish worshipers in southern Nigeria has risen sharply, said the BBC’s Chiagozie Nwonwu, an expert on the region.

This is in large part thanks to the indigenous peoples of Biafra (Ipob), a group that re-launched the Igbo campaign for secession in 2014.

It is led by Nnamdi Kanu, who reminded his followers of their so-called Jewish heritage and encouraged them to embrace the faith. The charismatic leader was reportedly previously pictured praying outside the Western Wall in Jerusalem.

"The first time Ipob emerged, I cried in the synagogue"

But his followers are not considered genuine Jews by Nigeria’s most established communities, as some combine elements of Judaism and Christianity in their worship most associated with Messianic Judaism.

Mr. Kanu is currently in custody and facing trial for treason, and Ipob, who recently took up arms, has been banned as a terrorist group.

“The first time Ipob came out, I cried in the synagogue. I said, ‘This young boy has come to cause problems for us because what he’s doing is useless,’” says Mr. Avichai, a veteran of Biafra.

He fears that Ipob’s activities threaten the peaceful worship of some 70 apolitical Jewish communities.

This happened earlier this year when Southeast Jewish community leader jailed for a month after his congregation received three visitors from Israel.

They had come to film the donation of a Torah scroll – often too expensive for local groups to buy – but were suspected of having ties to Ipob and deported.

A follower of Gihon told me that Mr. Kanu influenced his decision to join the synagogue – but the recent development of Ipob’s campaign into an armed struggle went against the tenets of Judaism.

Mr. Yaakov is not interested in the politics surrounding being Jewish – for him, it is the spiritual aspect that is important.

The official recognition by Israel of the Igbo fraction like him as Jews would help the religious community to organize more in Nigeria. For example, at the moment there is no Chief Rabbi and finding kosher products can be a challenge. They are usually only sold in a few stores owned by Jewish expats – the community usually eats what is produced locally so they can follow kosher rules.

Mr Yaakov would love to train to become the first Nigerian rabbi, which can only be done by studying at a rabbinical school or under the guidance of an experienced rabbi.

“For those of us who know our roots, we have confidence in our identity,” he says.

“If Christians and Muslims can accept theirs and support them, then I think Jews should show encouragement as well. “

