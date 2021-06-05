Nigerians who break Twitter ban rules could face prosecution

The chief legal officer orders prosecution against anyone who refuses to follow the government’s blocking on the social network.

Nigeria’s Attorney General Abubakar Malami has ordered the immediate prosecution of those attempting to circumvent the government’s Twitter ban after all mobile operators in the country have been ordered to suspend access to the media giant. social media.

There were no further details on the lawsuits and who would be targeted, but many Nigerians took to social media to criticize Saturday’s announcement.

The Federation Attorney General has now ordered anyone using Twitter in Nigeria to be arrested and prosecuted. It is the next stage of tyranny, intimidation and oppression. Please let the world know that the Nigerian government has now declared war on its youth. – #OurFavOnlineDoc 🩺🇳🇬🇬🇧💎 (@DrOlufunmilayo) June 5, 2021

Buhari’s suspension of @TwitterNigeria’s operations are not a law. It is a policy. The Nigerian Constitution guarantees Nigerians freedom of expression and freedom of association. So, ignore any illegal threat to arrest you by the Attorney General of Buhari#TableShaker #BuhariTormentor – Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) June 5, 2021

Earlier today, Nigerian telecommunications operators said they had complied with a government directive to suspend access to Twitter, two days after the social network deleted a tweet from President Muhammadu Buhari’s account for violating its rules.

The Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) has confirmed that its members have received formal instructions from the government regulator to suspend access.

ALTON members are responsible for the mobile networks that the majority of Nigerians use to access Twitter.

Twitter is still accessible via the relatively more expensive fixed broadband, which very few Nigerians use. It is not clear if

access through this route will also be blocked. Some users in Nigeria have been able to bypass the ban through the use of a virtual private network (VPN).

Nigeria’s information ministry said on Friday that the government was suspending Twitter operations “indefinitely”. He did not mention Buhari’s deleted tweet, but said the platform was suspended “for activities that could undermine the existence of the Nigerian company.”

Twitter said it took this action because the tweet violated the site’s rules against abusive behavior. The US tech giant also suspended the account for 12 hours.

“The Nigerian government’s announcement to suspend Twitter operations in Nigeria is deeply concerning,” the company said in a statement.

“We are investigating and will provide updates when we know more.”

The news caused an immediate reaction among social media users, as well as among human rights activists.

Many groups, including the Nigerian Bar Association, have threatened legal action if the government does not reverse the decision to suspend Twitter.