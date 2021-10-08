Nigerian Tiwa Savage reveals sex tape blackmail

Tiwa Savage says she is worried about the impact of the video on her son

Nigerian Afrobeats star Tiwa Savage has revealed she is being blackmailed over a sex tape, but said she will not pay.

She said the video was accidentally posted to Snapchat by her lover who deleted it after realizing her mistake, but had already been uploaded by a stalker.

She said she cried when she first saw the video and feared the reaction.

Savage, 41, is one of the world’s biggest Afrobeat stars and has signed with Universal Music Group.

She is famous for songs such as Kele Kele and Eminado and was part of Don Jazzy’s Mavin Records in Nigeria, where she was known as First Lady.

“I’m not going to call it a sex tape but it’s a tape between me and the person I’m dating right now,” she told radio host Angie Martinez of Power 105.1 in New York City. .

She revealed that the incident happened last month and the person tried to extort money from her but was not going to allow anyone to blackmail her “for doing something natural” .

“I’m so crazy I could turn it off myself – you don’t make money with me,” she said.

She is currently in the United States where she is promoting her latest album Water and Garri, which has collaborations with American stars such as Brandy and Nas.

She remained calm throughout the interview, but said she was going through internal turmoil and couldn’t sleep when she first received the video on Wednesday.

“Why now when the music is so good and I don’t want it to overshadow what’s going on,” she said.

She says she worried about how she would be viewed by her fans, friends and family, but that she wasn’t going to give in to the extortion.

Savage was married to the artist’s manager, Tunji “Teebillz” Balogun in 2013, but filed for divorce in 2018 after the couple publicly argued two years earlier on charges of infidelity.

They have a six-year-old son, and Savage says she’s worried about the impact the video might have on him and his mother.

“I’m going to talk to him and for me it’s even later when he’s about 15 and someone is trying to be rude to him… I just have to get him ready,” she said.

Revenge porn or non-consensual pornography – sharing someone’s intimate images or videos has become a growing problem, especially for young women in many parts of the world.

In Nigeria, victims are protected by a 2015 cybercrime law that makes it an offense of up to three years in prison, and two years ago a man was convicted for sharing photos of his lover on Facebook.

