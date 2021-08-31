Nigerian students graduate to stay in Europe

Modupe Osunkoya

After more than 200 unsuccessful applications on LinkedIn alone, Nigerian student Modupe Osunkoya knew she was running out of time to extend her stay in Belgium.

With three months remaining on her student visa, she had to either find a job or leave the country.

But there was another option – to enroll for his third postgraduate degree since leaving Nigeria in 2017.

“I’ve never seen myself do a doctorate but if I go home now there’s no job waiting for me,” the 28-year-old told the BBC.

High unemployment – one in three young people is out of work – and relatively poor living conditions mean that many of the brightest Nigerians would rather try their luck abroad rather than return home.

For example, last year Ms Osunkoya enrolled in a PhD in Estonia, which is taking place alongside her second Masters in Belgium.

She moved to Estonia after not having received any job or doctorate offers in Belgium.

“The studies are [a] means an end, and if God says the end is permanent residence, why not? ”she said.

Her PhD in Future Cities at Tallinn University of Technology is a paid position. At the end of the four years of research, she can apply for permanent residence.

She plans to move to the Eastern European country for the course, which, like those in Belgium, is taught in English.

University graduates find it increasingly difficult to find work in Nigeria

Ms Osunkoya is just one of many Nigerian students from non-super rich elite families to study abroad.

Last year, around 100,000 Nigerians traveled abroad to study, according to ICEF Monitor, which focuses on international student mobility.

Many hope to become permanent residents of their host country and take one step at a time to achieve their goal.

Study Africa – in Belgium

Bonuola, (who did not want her last name revealed), another Nigerian student in Belgium, said: “People finish a master’s degree, go back to do a higher degree below their academic level, then a cheap certificate. , all in an effort to remain legal in the system. “

Despite obtaining a degree in economics in Nigeria, she decided to start from scratch when she arrived in Belgium, completing a three-year course in business management – to save time – then proceeding to a master’s degree. in two-year management.

She does not exclude the possibility of a second master’s degree and a doctorate if she cannot find a job allowing her to obtain a permanent visa.

“I’m an African studying African studies in Belgium and it drives me crazy,” said a third student, Ifeoma, (not her real name) who is currently doing her second master’s degree since arriving in the country in 2019.

“I don’t take it seriously, I just kill the time [while I] decide what to do, ”she added.

Belgium has a controversial history as a colonial power in Africa

Tuition fees as low as 1,000 euros ($ 1,200; £ 850) per year and the relatively low cost of living for students in Belgium, compared to some other European countries, have made it an attractive destination for many. many Nigerians from middle income backgrounds.

“Living expenses are low – you can get accommodation for 300 euros a month,” Ms. Osunkoya said.

Like many others, she left home with only a semester of tuition paid and enough pocket money to last a few weeks. She financed her studies by working up to 20 hours per week, as she is legally allowed to do, earning up to 1000 euros per month.

But the preferred destination for students from financially well-off families remains English-speaking countries like Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States, where there are more than 13,000 Nigerian students.

Canada preferred the UK

Interest of Nigerian students in the UK has declined – from 18,020 in 2013/14 to 10,540 in 2017/18, a decrease of 41%, according to ICEF Monitor.

One of the reasons for this drop was the removal of a visa that allowed foreign students to work for two years after completing their studies.

This, along with cheaper tuition fees, less stressful visa processes, and clearer pathways to postgraduate work and residency, have made Canada a more attractive destination for many students.

But the UK government has since reversed its policy, hoping to reclaim its share of the lucrative global education market.

Some students study in Nigeria before going abroad to continue their studies

Like most foreigners, Nigerian students typically pay more than three times the fees paid by students in the UK or those from EU countries.

But it can be difficult for Nigerians to get white collar jobs in the UK, let alone in places like Belgium where language counts against them.

Flemish, French and German are the official languages ​​of Belgium and most employers want candidates who speak at least two.

Like most other Nigerian students, Ms. Osunkoya is only fluent in English, although she has a basic knowledge of Flemish.

“Even if you have a post-study visa, you will be competing for jobs with locals who speak languages ​​better than you,” she said.

Some students also complain of racial prejudice, while others say they have become overqualified and yet have no work experience.

Belgium last week revised its immigration policy to allow students to stay up to a year on their temporary visas to seek employment.

But Bonuola says she won’t take that option, because once enrolled, she won’t be able to go back to school for further degrees if she can’t find a job.

“It’s like being caught between a rock and a hard place,” she said.