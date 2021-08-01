Nigerian student shocked to see friend’s body in anatomy class

In our series of letters from African writers, Nigerian journalist and novelist Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani discusses the disturbing reality behind some of the “unclaimed” bodies sent to medical schools across the country.

Medical student Enya Egbe fled her anatomy class crying after being disturbed by the corpse she had been asked to work on.

It was not the disgusted response of a naive young man.

The 26-year-old still vividly remembers that Thursday afternoon seven years ago at the Nigerian University of Calabar, converging with his comrades around three tables with a corpse laid out on each.

A few minutes later, he screamed and ran away.

The body his group was about to dissect was that of Divine, his friend over seven years old.

“We used to go clubbing together,” he told me. “There were two bullet holes on the right side of his chest.”

Oyifo Ana was one of the many students who ran after Mr. Egbe and found him crying outside.

“Most of the corpses we used at school contained bullets. I felt so bad when I realized that some people might not be real criminals,” Ms. Ana said.

She added that early one morning she saw a police van laden with bloody bodies at their medical school, which had a mortuary attached to it.

Mr Egbe messaged Divine’s family who, it turned out, had gone to various police stations looking for their relative after he and three friends were arrested by security guards while that they were coming back from an evening.

The family eventually managed to recover his body.

Nigerians staged massive protests last year to condemn police brutality

Mr Egbe’s shocking discovery highlighted both the lack of corpses available in Nigeria for medical students and what can happen to victims of police violence.

Between the 16th and 19th centuries, various laws in the UK granted the bodies of executed criminals to medical schools – a punishment that also advanced the cause of science.

In Nigeria, there is a law in place to hand over “unclaimed bodies” in government morgues to medical schools. The state can also appropriate the bodies of executed criminals, although the last execution took place in 2007.

More than 90% of the corpses used in Nigerian medical schools are “criminals shot dead,” according to a 2011 study published in the medical journal Clinical Anatomy.

In reality, this means that they were suspects shot dead by the security forces. Their estimated ages are between 20 and 40 years old, 95% are men and three in four are from the lower socio-economic class. There is no body donation.

“Nothing has changed 10 years later,” said Emeka Anyanwu, professor of anatomy at the University of Nigeria, co-author of the study.

“Ambulance duty”

Last year, the Nigerian government set up judicial commissions of inquiry in various states to investigate allegations of police brutality.

This was in response to the #EndSars protests sparked by the viral video of another young man allegedly shot dead by Special Anti-Robbery Squad (Sars) police in southern Delta state.

Many of those who testified before the panels spoke of parents arrested by security guards and never seen again.

Police in most cases defended themselves by saying the missing were armed robbers killed in a shootout, while police spokesman Frank Mba told me that he was not aware of any instance of police dumping bodies in anatomy labs or mortuaries.

A protester gestures as he holds a sign during a live concert at the Lekki toll booth in Lagos, October 15, 2020, during a demonstration to protest against police brutality and the suppression of the Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS

In written testimony presented to the Enugu State Judicial Panel, Cheta Nnamani, a 36-year-old trader, said he helped security officers dispose of the bodies of those they tortured or executed during his four months of detention in Sars in 2009..

He said that one night he was asked to load three corpses into a van, a task known in detention jargon as “ambulance service”.

The police then shackled him inside and went to the nearby Nigeria University Hospital (UNTH), where Mr. Nnamani unloaded the bodies. They were taken away by a morgue attendant.

Mr. Nnamani told me that he was subsequently threatened with the same fate.

In the southeastern city of Owerri, the private morgue at Aladinma Hospital stopped accepting bodies of suspected criminals because police rarely provided identification or informed them. relatives of the deceased.

This kept the morgue from paying the cost of maintaining unclaimed bodies until, every few years, the government finally authorized mass burials.

“Sometimes the police try to force us to accept bodies but we insist that they take them to a public hospital,” said Ugonna Amamasi, the administrator of the morgue.

“Private morgues are not allowed to donate bodies to medical schools, but government morgues can,” he added.

Relatives left in the dark

Senior lawyer Fred Onuobia said relatives have the right to recover the bodies of legally executed criminals.

“If no one shows up after a while, the bodies are sent to university hospitals,” the lawyer said.

But the situation is worse with extrajudicial killings, as relatives never know about the deaths or are unable to locate the bodies, he said.

"Divine's family managed to get some of the officers involved in her murder sacked,"

It was only by chance after all that the family of Mr. Egbe’s friend, Divine, was able to give him a suitable burial.

The Association of Anatomists of Nigeria is currently pushing for a change in the law that will ensure that mortuaries get complete historical records of bodies donated to schools, as well as family consent.

It will also identify ways to encourage people to donate their bodies to medical science.

“There will be a lot of education and advocacy so that people know that if I donate my body, it will be for the good of society,” said the head of the association, Olugbenga Ayannuga.

As for Mr. Egbe, he was so traumatized upon seeing his friend’s body that he dropped out of school for weeks, imagining Divine standing by the door whenever he tried to enter the classroom. anatomy.

He ended up graduating a year after his classmates and now works in a hospital lab in Delta State.

Divine’s family managed to get some of the officers involved in her assassination sacked – little justice but even more than that experienced by many other Nigerians whose relatives were victims of police violence and may also have ended up in schools. of medicine across the country.

