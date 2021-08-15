Nigerian state of Kano decides to ban mannequin heads on Islamic grounds

Wigs are on display in a large wig auction room in Finsbury Park, north London on September 10, 2013.

Islamic police in Kano, a predominantly Muslim state in Nigeria, raised eyebrows after ordering stores to use only headless mannequins to advertise clothing.

“Islam disapproves of idolatry,” Haruna Ibn-Sina, the commander of the Sharia police known as hisbah, told the BBC.

“With the head, he looks like a human being,” he added.

Mr. Ibn-Sina also wants headless mannequins to be covered at all times because showing “the shape of the chest, the shape of the bottom, is contrary to the teachings of the Sharia. [Islamic law]”.

Kano is one of 12 predominantly Muslim northern states that practice Islamic law. The legal system is supposed to apply only to Muslims.

But in reality, non-Muslims are under pressure to adhere to Hisbah’s rulings, including the ban on full-bodied models.

“We have received a lot of calls and messages from those who say they do not agree with the order,” said Moses Ajebo, host of a radio show in Kano town, the second largest city in Nigeria.

Commander Ibn-Sina (in green) moves with an entourage

Traders in Sabon Gari, a Christian-dominated part of Kano state, have also expressed their displeasure with the Hisbah order.

Store owner Chinedu Anya said displaying clothes on a headless mannequin would reduce their appeal to passers-by and affect his business.

Mr. Ibn-Sina and his officers – who number in the thousands and are made up of men and women – have yet to go from store to store to enforce the ban.

Nonetheless, there are concerns that he adds to the list of hisbah statements that clash with secularism and modernity.

Last week, Mr. Ibn-Sina criticized the photos of the bridal shower of Zahrah Bayero, the fiancee of President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf.

He said she did not set a good example for other Muslims as the photos showed her shoulders exposed.

He also criticized those who shared the footage, saying it was a sin to do so.

Last year, Mr Ibn-Sina’s officers shaved the Mohawk hairstyles of young men on the sidewalks in Kano town, and he also berated others for wearing low pants.

Mr Ibn-Sina also banned the use of the term Black Friday to advertise sales, claiming Friday is a holy day in Islam.

It has been largely ignored by radio stations and shopping malls and they have not been sanctioned.

Residents have also received a warning against performing a South African dance – where participants theatrically fell to the ground – which went viral on social media last year.

While many Muslims in Kano support the orders of the Hisbah, a handful of young Muslims believe his interpretation of some of the teachings of Islam, such as on the mannequins, is wrong.

“Islam forbids idolatry but the hadith [teachings of Prophet Muhammad] is clear on Allah judging your intentions. Unless you bow down to a mannequin it cannot be considered a sin, ”said a Muslim cleric who did not want to be named.

But many high-ranking Muslim clerics, such as Halliru Maraya of the Islamic Council of Nigeria, claim that the Hisbah’s position on mannequins is correct because “Islam is against the carving of human statues, regardless of the name. you want to give it “.

While the announcement in Kano is the first in Nigeria, there have been attempts in other predominantly Muslim countries to restrict the use of mannequins.

In 2009, Iranian police warned shopkeepers not to display female models with body curves or without a hijab.

In 2010, the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas ordered the removal of scantily clad models and photos of underwear models from clothing stores in the Gaza Strip.

At the time, Hamas said the rules were meant to protect “public morals.”

For those in Kano, it is not known how the order will be enforced because Mr. Ibn-Sina has ruled out seizing the models he disapproves of, saying he prefers “other strategies”.

Muslim cleric Mr Maraya wants non-Muslims, protected by the Nigerian constitution, to challenge Hisbah’s ruling on mannequins in court, saying a line must be drawn in its efforts to force them to respect Islamic law.

But opposing the Hisbah could be a matter of life, death and money.

More than 100 people have been killed in riots to protest the Kano state government’s decision to adopt Sharia law 11 years ago.

More recently, trucks carrying alcoholic beverages belonging to non-Muslims were destroyed and bars raided by the Hisbah after accusing the owners of “acts of corruption”.

The consumption of alcohol is prohibited in Islam.

Alcohol and other intoxicants, prohibited in Islam, are seized and publicly destroyed by the Hisbah

Kano’s Hisbah is no different from other Muslim-majority states in Nigeria. But he enjoys greater public visibility because of the personality of Mr. Ibn-Sina.

Those who know him say he’s a showman who craves the limelight. He tends to go around Kano town with a media entourage to give orders.

But for him, he’s only doing his job.

Last year, the commander caused a stir by hiring Kung Fu experts to train Hisbah officers in close quarters combat as they do not carry weapons.

There was an elaborate show, much to the amusement of the audience, to demonstrate the usefulness of martial arts.

As for head models, their days may be numbered in Kano. But it is still not clear whether Mr. Ibn-Sina will turn his attention elsewhere by leaving them untouched.

