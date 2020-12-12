Nigerian serviceman in gang shootout that kidnapped students

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, (Reuters) – The Nigerian military engaged in a firefight on Saturday with gunmen who kidnapped scores of high school students in northwest Katsina state the night before, a declared the president of the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari said in a statement on Saturday that the army had located the kidnappers in a forest and, aided by air support, was exchanging fire with them. An officer was shot and wounded in the fighting with the gang.

In the declaration, Mr. Buhari condemned attack in her home state, and police said they would deploy additional forces to support search and rescue.

The gang, armed with AK-47s, stormed Government Science high school in Kankara district at around 9.40 p.m. Friday, police and residents said. A parent and a school employee told Reuters that about half of the school’s 800 students were missing, but police and military are still trying to determine how many were actually kidnapped.