Nigerian school kidnapping: gunmen kidnap students in Niger state

Nigerian officials say gunmen kidnapped scores of students from an Islamic school in Nigeria – the latest in a series of such attacks on schools.

Niger state authorities confirmed to the BBC that gunmen captured an unknown number of students at the school in Tegina town on Sunday.

A teacher told the BBC that 150 students were missing, while other reports say around 200.

Kidnappings for ransom are increasingly common in the northern states.

In February, nearly 300 girls were taken by gunmen to a boarding school in Jangebe, Zamfara state. Most were later released.

In the latest incident, witnesses quoted by the This Day news site said gunmen on motorcycles stormed the town and opened fire indiscriminately. As people fled, the attackers went to the Islamic school and seized the children. The school is attended by boys and girls aged 6-18.

Authorities said two people were shot dead in the attack and another has since died. A number of people traveling by car were also reportedly kidnapped.

BBC Nigeria correspondent Mayeni Jones said kidnapping for ransom has become more common in Nigeria in recent months.

The attack on Tegina comes a day after the release of 14 people kidnapped from a university in neighboring Kaduna state.

Students abducted from private university in Kaduna in April were released on Saturday

Tegina is also not far from the town of Kagara, where 27 students were kidnapped in February.

There have been at least six student kidnappings in northwest and central Nigeria since December, according to our correspondent, and more than 800 students and staff have been kidnapped.

The kidnapping in 2014 of 276 schoolgirls in the northeastern city of Chibok by Islamist Boko Haram militants has drawn worldwide attention to the scourge of school raids in Nigeria, but attacks more recent ones are suspected of being the work of criminal gangs.