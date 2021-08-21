Nigerian Royal Wedding: Private Jets, Glitter and Glamor

Private jets filled the runway at Kano city airport in northern Nigeria as members of the Nigerian elite and West African dignitaries attended the wedding of the president’s son and daughter of an eminent religious and traditional leader.

Yusuf Buhari’s wedding to Zahra Nasir Bayero is one of the biggest Nigerian celebrity events of the year.

Thousands of people attended the event at the Emir’s Palace in Bichi, a city in Kano State.

A historian told the BBC that a marriage between the presidential and royal families was unprecedented in Nigeria.

The couple met at the University of Surrey in the UK.

The festivities continued on Saturday, when the father of the bride, Nasir Ado Bayero, was officially crowned Emir of Bichi. Her brother is the Emir of Kano, one of Nigeria’s foremost Islamic leaders.

Bichi’s Emir (in white) received office staff in another elaborate ceremony on Saturday

The newlywed couple did not attend this ceremony.

The groom’s family paid 500,000 naira ($ 1,200; £ 900) as the bride’s price, about 10 times the average amount in northern Nigeria.

Ishaq Khalid of the BBC in Nigeria said the bride’s pre-wedding photos sparked controversy on social media, with some calling her clothes “immoral” because her shoulders were exposed, while others called it have defended.

Although there are reports that 100 private jets flew for the occasion, an airport official told the BBC there were actually less than 50.

Nonetheless, the festivities have been curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Many guests wore face masks, with Nigeria currently struggling to contain an upsurge in cases.

There was strong security at the wedding ceremony, with police and military officers guarding the palace and stationed at strategic locations nearby.

A huge marquee has been erected at the palace of the Emir of Bichi for the weekend of festivities

The wedding itself was celebrated by the Minister of Communications Isa Ali Pantami, a qualified imam.

High-level politicians and traditional leaders from across the country flew in, including several opposition figures. Among them, President Muhammadu Buhari’s predecessor, Goodluck Jonathan, whom he defeated in the 2015 elections.

Foreign guests included Gambian First Lady Fatoumata Bah Barrow and former President of neighboring Niger Muhammadu Issoufu.

