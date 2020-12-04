Nigerian focus group reveals why ending gender-based violence is necessary

The 16 days are very important this year. Data from several countries shows an increase in cases of gender-based violence due to city closures that have placed victims and oppressors close by. A report by Voice of America Shows COVID-19 Increases Incidence of Gender-Based Violence in United States; Russia; Mexico; and Malawi.

The situation in Nigeria is no different – a COVID-19 lockdown leads to an increase in sexual and gender violence, according to surveys by the Pulitzer Center. Unfortunately, the United Nations documentedover 3,600 cases of rape during the COVID-19 lockdown in Nigeria.

The work of the Umuaka Community Women’s Crisis Center in south-eastern Nigeria reveals new information about gender-based violence and the factors that perpetuate such brutal acts. In his role as Program Manager at the Women Crisis Center, Lolo led focus groups to learn about attitudes, beliefs and behaviors related to violence against women.

The result shows the abuse of cultural practices, the use of child marriage as a way to escape poverty, and the use by husbands of the threat of divorce to perpetuate violence against women. Indeed, it is clear that violence against women and girls continued during and after the COVID-19 lockdown in Nigeria.

One topic that came up was about masquerades which are a very important part of Igbo culture for men as they are considered to be an extension of Igbo ancestors. Even during the COVID-19 restrictions, such festivals continued to occur in villages.

During these, women are prohibited from looking masquerades in the face, while men have the freedom to dance, whip, and demand money from observers. Some young men who wear the masquerade costumes use its sacred nature to intimidate women who had previously refused their advances.

“I was whipped and cut with a cutlass by one of the masquerades. He threatened me a few days before the festival because I had refused his sexual advances… He told me that he would take care of me in due course… My body was very bruised, ”said a participant in the group. of discussing.

Much of the violence relayed during the focus group is linked to poverty as Nigeria is the world capital of poverty . Eighty-seven million Nigerians live in extreme poverty. The difficulty for families to take care of their children pushes them to give their daughters as minors in marriages.

The women leaders said mothers choose to sell their daughters in marriage because they are full-time housewives who are unable to financially support their children. They also see the act as a manifestation of love and concern – means one less mouth to feed, and the married girl even helps support her siblings. Shockingly, the men are absolved of being complicit in this act. Instead, the daughters and their mothers are to be blamed by community members.

“These 13 and 14 year old little girls …… .. they are so spoiled nowadays. All they want is money and fancy things. I see them on motorcycles with these 19 year old boys. They always rub in public, ”one focus group participant said.

In Umuaka village, a woman’s pride is her husband. Indeed, marital status dictates how she is treated in the community. Women leaders said domestic violence cases are “resolved” at home because if the victim comes to the police, she is seen as a disgrace to her family.

“You can see a woman with bruises in the train station today bringing her husband back … when the husband is arrested, he threatens to divorce him and she immediately drops the case,” a focus group officer said.

“Men are afraid of the law and their crimes, so they know what to say to make women powerless… because she knows men are rare. Who wants to divorce or have a husband in prison because his wife sent him there? It’s a great shame, ”explained the policeman.

These acts of violence should not be allowed to continue, even if some people seem resigned to them. Here are four ways the Women’s Crisis Center is intervening to reduce the incidence of violence against women based on the focus group findings:

First, the government and civil society organizations must start engaging with traditional leaders in Umuaka to suppress flogging as part of Owoh’s masquerade celebrations. Victims of violence should be encouraged to report to authorities when their rights are violated.

Second, to ensure that women are economically self-sufficient and can earn their wages. Already, Women Crisis Center is provide unconditional cash grants to women to start their own businesses. In addition, they learn financial literacy with an emphasis on how to save and open their personal bank accounts, as most women depend on the bank account of their children or husbands.

Third, there needs to be a community to prevent violence against women. Therefore, the Women’s Crisis Center is already working with traditional leaders, churches and the private sector to educate women on their rights and how to seek redress for violations of their rights.

Fourth, work with the Umuaka community to view girls’ education as a form of poverty reduction. Every girl must be enrolled in school.

COVID-19 has exacerbated violence against women and girls. It is also a good opportunity to lobby for reforms to end it. Speaking directly to the community can provide advice on where to start.

Dr Ifeanyi M. Nsofor, is a physician, a graduate of the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine, CEO of EpiAFRIC and Director of Policy and Advocacy at Nigeria Health Watch. He is Senior Atlantic Fellow for Health Equity at George Washington University, Senior New Voices Fellow at Aspen Institute and International Ford Fellow in 2006.

Lolo Cynthia is a Nigerian sexuality and reproduction educator who advocates for women and men who are sexually empowered and liberated through sex education and access to contraceptives. She is the founder of LoloTalks and the program manager at the Women Crisis Center.