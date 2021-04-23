Nigerian developer’s app joins forces with efforts to tackle sex crimes

Rivers State, Nigeria – One morning in February, eight-year-old Aminatu Zana – whose real name has been withheld – was raped in her hometown of Kano, Nigeria’s second largest city. The alleged perpetrator was not a stranger: A neighbor, who used her familiarity and a chocolate bar to lure the child into her room, then threatened her if she spoke about her crime.

But bloody traces of his assault on Aminatu’s clothes betrayed him. Her widowed and poor mother, Salima, dreaded going to the police but was encouraged by her neighbors to file a complaint. This in itself was rare, as due to fear of stigma and lack of confidence in legal avenues, many victims in this part of the country do not seek justice.

Aminatu’s story is all too common in Nigeria, where rape and sexual assault are epidemics but remain taboo – especially in the north, where conservative societal codes rule a predominantly Muslim population.

The scale of the problem led software developer Sa’adat Aliyu in August last year to launch Helpio, an Android mobile phone app designed to help fight these crimes and Pause the cultural barriers that feed it.

“I have noticed that rape and sexual assault are rife in Kano and most victims have no one to run to or know how to report cases,” Aliyu told Al Jazeera.

Victims using Helpio can remain anonymous, she explained, and they can have “immediate access to a network of counselors such as doctors, sexual and gender-based violence activists (SGBV) and legal representatives who monitor the situation. ‘case to ensure that justice is done’.

The support is immediate and free, and being the only software of its kind in Hausa, the main language spoken in the region, this help is – in theory – available to more than 30 million people living in northern Nigeria.

Non-victims can also use the app to learn how to protect themselves and their family members from potential threats. There is also a hotline for those who need immediate help.

A connected development workshop held in Kano in February to train women in the use of digital tools such as Helpio to report sexual assault [Abbas Adamu/Al Jazeera]

Helpio’s launch came as COVID-19 lockdowns triggered a “shadow pandemic,” according to Adamu Abbas, head of Kano at Connected development (CODE), a platform that works with government institutions to improve public services, and that works to raise awareness to reduce the number of sexual and gender-based violence.

During the pandemic, “victims were unable to report cases due to the lockdown and movement restrictions,” Abbas told Al Jazeera. Unavailable transport and limited access to overburdened health care has discouraged victims from reporting, he said.

Epidemic SGBV

In 2018, Nigeria was ranked the ninth most dangerous country in the world for women, according to a Thomson Reuters Foundation. investigation.

Staggering rates of sexual and gender-based violence reflect this ranking. A 2019 survey by NOIPolls, a Nigeria-based survey and research organization, found that a third of Nigerian women had experienced at least one form of sexual assault before turning 25.

Unicef The figures show that one in four girls and 10 percent of boys have been victims of sexual violence. Of those children who reported violence, UNICEF noted, less than five percent received support. In 2017, the most recent figures of Nigeria National Bureau of Statistics showed that 2,279 cases of rape and indecent assault had been reported to the police.

For Kano, the numbers haven’t been better. Human Rights Network (HRN), the local civil society organization that helped Salima report her daughter’s rape to police, told Al Jazeera it received 626 reports of sexual assault in 2019 and 2020.

Meanwhile, the state center for the rehabilitation of rape victims, known as WARAKA-SARC, address 2,125 cases between 2017 and 2020. Between January and March 2021 alone, WARAKA received more than 200 reports of sexual assault, its director Sanusi Aliyu told Al Jazeera, with 85% of victims under the age of 15.

Insufficient measures

Thirty women participated in the connected development workshop (CODE) [Abbas Adamu/Al Jazeera]

The center of the state is one of the recent government measures targeting sexual and gender-based violence. Established by the Kano State government at the end of 2017, it offers free medical services to victims.

However, limited resources mean that the two doctors, two nurses and three counselors who make up its staff are overwhelmed, Sanusi said.

Tougher penalties for sexual offenses have also been ratified or considered at both the federal and state levels. In July 2020, Kano lawmakers approved a motion to add castration to a 14-year sentence for rape in the state’s penal code.

The following month, the federal criminal law was also amended, increasing the sentence for sexual and gender-based violence from 10 years to life imprisonment, and removing a two-month deadline for victims to legally prosecute their attackers.

“Rape cases are high in Kano because no one has been imprisoned for life,” Fatima Ahmad, human rights activist and Kano State Coordinator for the Advancement and Protection of Women, told Al Jazeera ( WRAPA). “If you arrest abusers today, before you know it, they are committing another crime,” she said.

Ahmad, Abbas and HRN are among the many pushing Kano to adopt the Prohibition of violence against people law (VAPP), a federal law past in May 2015, sentence rapists to life imprisonment and create a sex offender registry. The law has been under deliberation in Kano State since.

Criticizing “the absence of strict laws,” Ahmad noted that apps such as Helpio overcome another challenge. “Many survivors are reluctant to report cases due to fear of attacks by perpetrators,” she explained.

“ Make Nigeria Safe ”

According to NOIPolls’ 2019 survey, north-central Nigeria, including Kano state, has the second lowest rate of reporting sexual and gender-based violence to police – only half of victims do so. Fear of stigma, the survey showed, held back 46% of those who did not come forward, while 14% were afraid of being blamed.

Helpio’s anonymous whistleblower function “would encourage survivors to report cases,” Ahmad reported.

But since its launch last summer, the app has only attracted around 1,000 users due to limited publicity. Aliyu, the developer of Helpio, hopes that the recent support from the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, as well as the National Information Technology Development Agency, sensitize software in rural areas and also make it available to iPhone users.

Usman Mukhtar, a user based in Kano, said he was recently introduced to it and has already learned tips on how to detect if someone is being sexually assaulted, such as grooming and sexually exploiting children.

Abbas, whose CODE organization trains women to use digital tools like Helpio to report sex crimes, also stressed that victims in remote areas with unreliable internet networks cannot rely on such platforms. Alternatives such as unstructured supplemental service data could make it more convenient, he suggested, and Aliyu told Al Jazeera that this is seen as an upgrade in the coming months.

“Helpio is just one of the many grassroots initiatives to help fight SGBV. We are all doing our part to end sexual assault for all and make Nigeria safe for everyone, ”Aliyu said.

