Nigerian Boko Haram Activists: Six Reasons They Were Not Defeated

Supporters of the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) rally to urge authorities to rescue hundreds of kidnapped schoolchildren in the northwestern state of Katsina, Nigeria, December 17, 2020

The phrase that the Nigerian militant group Boko Haram had been “technically defeated” rings increasingly hollow.

Seven months after his first term in 2015, President Muhammadu Buhari coined the term, but the group and its offshoots never left.

The army managed to recapture the territory and dislodge the fighters from some of their hiding places. But a recent spike in deadly violence, concentrated in the northeast, where the Islamist group began its insurgency in 2009, has left many wondering what is behind the authorities’ failure.

Already this year, there have been nearly 100 attacks, according to one estimate, against civilian and military targets. Hundreds of people were killed and weapons, food and medicine were all looted.

There are six main reasons why Boko Haram was not defeated despite government claims, experts say.

1: untreated root causes

Excessive reliance on a military strategy to confront Boko Haram is at the heart of the state’s inability to deal with the threat, says security analyst Kabiru Adamu of Beacon Consulting.

“This is why, unfortunately, almost 11 or 12 years after the start of the counterinsurgency operation, we are not seeing major successes,” he told the BBC.

“Yes, the army is going to dislodge the terrorists, but because they are still able to exert influence, they are able to recruit, they are able to generate funds, they are able to acquire weapons, then they regroup. “

Hundreds of thousands of people fled their homes in northeast Nigeria and found refuge in camps for internally displaced people

Experts say it’s not that people in the northeast sympathize with Boko Haram and its breakout group, ISIS’s West Africa Province, but that authorities’ neglect and desperation are driving often people in the hands of activists.

“The reality is that to fight against insurgency or terrorism, you need more than a military operation. You need to tackle the root causes of the insurgency,” Adamu said.

“Unfortunately, we haven’t seen enough effort in this regard.”

He points to a lack of good governance which leaves the population impoverished, frustrated and uneducated as “a huge root cause”.

There are major government initiatives aimed at accelerating development in the northeast, but little progress has been made.

There is also the National Counterterrorism Strategy which also involves economic development and the fight against radicalization, in addition to the deployment of troops. But Kabiru says it appears the strategy is not being fully implemented.

Others, like Bulama Bukarti, security analyst at the Tony Blair Institute for Change, argue that in addition to deradicalization, there should be a sharp increase in military activity similar to what has been observed in Iraq and Syria when the so-called ISIS caliphate was dismantled. .

2: Boko Haram’s ability to recruit

Endemic poverty in parts of the region as well as the violent methods of the insurgents allow the continuous recruitment of generation after generation of fighters, according to experts.

Boko Haram attacks in Nigeria. 2014-2021. The 2021 figure covers until April.

“People are readily available for recruitment just to survive,” security expert Abdullahi Yalwa said, citing issues of unemployment and poor governance.

Mr. Bukarti underlines the “systematic campaign of forced recruitment of young people”.

Borno State Governor Babagana Zullum recently told the BBC that insurgents were even recruiting people who had previously been forced from their homes by the conflict itself.

3: Lack of equipment

Even with regard to the fighting, there is the problem of armaments, according to Mr. Adamu, who says that the army is poorly equipped.

The military managed to capture weapons from Boko Haram, as seen here in 2019

Research by his firm Beacon Consulting revealed that there are around 6.5 million small arms and light weapons in circulation in Nigeria, but only 586,000 are in the hands of the security forces.

Not all the others are used by Islamist militants, but the numbers point out that there is a huge amount of weapons available that are not under the control of the military.

Mr. Adamu also says that “what we see from the evidence is that these [armed] groups have a higher caliber of weapons, unfortunately, than the military. “

4: Corruption

Corruption is perhaps one thing that holds the military back when it comes to upgrading their equipment. It is suspected that a lot of money intended to strengthen the campaign against Boko Haram ended up in the pockets of officials.

Mr. Yalwa said that in some cases the fight against Boko Haram is not waged with “sincerity” and “it seems that some people have turned it into a commodity and are getting richer”.

In recent years, the military has been hampered by a US arms embargo due to human rights violations. President Buhari and his predecessor, Goodluck Jonathan, both complained that this hampered counterinsurgency efforts.

But this was raised by President Donald Trump in 2018 and as a result Nigeria expects the delivery of Super Tucano planes. This should build on the military’s air superiority, which Adamu says is not being fully utilized.

Although some argue that even this superiority does not bear fruit.

5: Military strategy doesn’t work

Mr Bukarti told the BBC that the insurgents appear to have “understood and adapted to the pattern of military airstrikes” and are taking advantage of the difficult terrain in northeast Nigeria to escape military attacks.

Boko Haram at a glance:

Boko Haram gained international notoriety after abducting students from a girls’ school in 2014

Founded in 2002

Initially focused on opposition to Western education

Launch of military operations in 2009

Gained attention in 2014 with the Chibok kidnappings

Pledge of allegiance to the Islamic State in 2015

Split into two factions in 2016

Who is Boko Haram?

There are also other aspects of the strategy that have been criticized.

Over the past year, the military has withdrawn troops from smaller bases and concentrated them in large formations known as Super Camps.

This strategy was adopted in early 2020 when soldiers were regularly attacked and their weapons were stolen.

However, it left large swathes of rural communities unprotected, analysts said.

“We have evidence suggesting an increase in attacks on communities between the time Super Camps were created and now. So it is clear that Super Camps have left rural communities more vulnerable,” says Adamu.

It has also devastated the livelihoods of people in northeast Nigeria who depend on fishing and agriculture, and has had an impact on food production.

The military is also hampered by gaps in intelligence gathering and the inability to stop information leaks.

This means that it sometimes seems that “the insurgents are ahead of the military,” Yalwa said.

The military disputes this alleged problem. His spokesman Mohammed Yarima recently said that “the troops are in a high fighting spirit and determined to clear [north-east] region and country of the remains of Boko Haram terrorists “.

6: Boko Haram’s influence spreads

To add to Boko Haram’s management problems, the insurgency, once confined to the northeast, appears to be spreading.

It is feared that armed criminal gangs in other parts of the north and center of the country may be forge links with activists.

Last year, Boko Haram released a video claiming a presence in Niger state which is far from its usual area of ​​operations. Local authorities issued a statement in March saying Boko Haram fighters had infiltrated the state occupying forests and attacking communities.

Last December, General Yusuf Tukur Buratai, then army chief, suggested that the fight against Boko Haram could continue for another 20 years if the civil and military approaches were not better coordinated.

Residents of struggling northeastern Nigeria are hoping the warning will not materialize.