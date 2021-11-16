Nigerian army guns down #EndSars protesters: report

The country was rocked by protests against police brutality for two weeks last October

A commission of inquiry submitted a report that the Nigerian armed forces shot dead police anti-violence protesters last year.

Tens of thousands of Nigerians took to the streets last October to demand the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (Sars) police unit.

The report, released on Monday, identified 48 casualties after the military opened fire on protesters.

The Nigerian military has denied firing live ammunition at protesters.

#EndSars protests rocked the country for two weeks. The police unit had been accused of robbing, attacking and even killing people.

According to the report of the commission of inquiry, soldiers intentionally shot at protesters on October 20 at the Lekki toll booth in Lagos.

He also found that after the withdrawal of the army, the police continued the violence and attempted to clean up the scene, taking the bodies away in trucks and removing the bullets.

Some of the findings correspond to previous reports from Amnesty International, as well as local and international media.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who set up the panel, promised an “appropriate response” to the findings.

“This process will help us start the very difficult process of reconciliation, restitution, bringing together any person … affected,” he said.

A white paper on the results will be released within the next two weeks, Mr. Sanwo-Olu said.

The government’s response to the protests drew global condemnation, leading to the dismantling of the Sars unit.

Amnesty International said the country’s authorities have continued to intimidate and harass protest organizers since the incident.