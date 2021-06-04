Nigeria suspends Twitter “indefinitely”

Twitter application is seen on a phone screen on August 3, 2017

The Nigerian government is suspending Twitter operations in the country “indefinitely”, the country’s information minister said.

The ban is due to “the continued use of the platform for activities … likely to undermine the existence of the Nigerian company,” according to a statement.

Twitter said Friday’s announcement was “deeply concerning.”

It comes just days after a tweet from President Muhammadu Buhari was deleted for breaking the site’s rules.

The Nigerian government statement did not mention the dispute over the deleted tweet.

But Information Minister Lai Mohammed had previously criticized the US social media giant’s decision to withdraw it, calling it a “double standard.”

The site – which was still available to users in Nigeria after Friday’s announcement – deleted a tweet sent by the 78-year-old Nigerian president on June 1.

He was referring to the Nigerian Civil War of 1967-70 and the treatment of “those who misbehave today” in “the language they will understand”.

A Twitter spokesperson said at the time that the post “was in violation of Twitter rules. The account owner will have to delete the offending Tweet and spend 12 hours with their account in read-only mode.” The press release gave no further details.

And in a statement on Friday, the company said it was “investigating and will provide updates when we know more” about the Nigerian ban.

The government gave no details of how the ban would work in practice, nor any explanation of how Twitter undermined the existence of the Nigerian company.

His statement also revealed that the national broadcasting regulator, NBC, had been ordered to start “the licensing process for all OTTs. [internet streaming services] and social media operations in Nigeria “.

Analysis by Nduka Orjinmo, BBC News, Abuja

The Nigerian government has toyed with the idea of ​​regulating social media in the country, and this administration has been obsessed with the idea since taking office in 2015. The removal of the president’s tweet, however, was seen as the last straw. .

But it was Twitter’s role in the protests against #EndSars police brutality that rocked Nigeria last year that truly sealed its fate.

The protests were mostly held on the platform and the company’s CEO Jack Dorsey made donations to one of the major groups of organizers. A special emoji has also been created for the protests.

Twitter has helped give voice to many young Nigerians. But in the eyes of the government, the role of the company in mobilizing the country’s young population was a crossed line.

Yet the government doesn’t seem to have reckoned with the ingenuity of the #EndSars protesters. People are already downloading VPNs to bypass the block when this happens.