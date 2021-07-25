Nigeria: school kidnappers kidnap ransom man

The government has been criticized for its inability to tackle the country’s kidnapping crisis

Kidnappers in Nigeria arrested a man who was sent to pay a ransom to secure the release of dozens of kidnapped schoolchildren.

The old man was sent by the children’s parents after he managed to raise 30 million naira ($ 73,000; £ 53,000) by selling land and other property.

But they felt desperate after his abduction.

The north of the country is plagued by a wave of kidnappings carried out by criminals for profit.

Ransoms are frequently paid, but this is a rare case where the person carrying the money has been taken.

The kidnappers called the school principal to tell him that the money handed over was not the agreed amount.

The 136 students were withdrawn from an Islamic school in Tegina, Niger state, at the end of May.

Gunmen on motorcycles stormed the town and opened fire indiscriminately, killing one and injuring another.

As people were fleeing, the attackers went to the school and grabbed the children.

Parents and school administrators negotiated with the criminals and agreed to pay the ransom. They sold part of the school land as well as other property.

Director Malam Abubakar Alhassan told the BBC that six people had been sent with the exact amount to meet the kidnappers near the forest where the children were being held.

When they arrived, the armed men demanded that one of the group members, an elderly man, follow them into the forest so that the money could be counted.

But they called later to say the money was not enough.

“Parents are now resigned to the fate. They say they can no longer collect money. They are now relying on God,” Alhassan told the BBC.

More than 1,000 students have been abducted from schools in northern Nigeria since December last year.

Hundreds of them are still in captivity.

Authorities are severely criticized for their inability to tackle widespread insecurity in the country, including the worsening kidnapping crisis.

