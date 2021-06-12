Nigeria: Police fire tear gas during “Democracy Day” protests

Nationwide protests have been sparked against poor governance, insecurity and the recent ban on Twitter, among other issues.

Nigerian police fired tear gas to disperse anti-government protesters in Lagos and the capital, Abuja, reporting arrests and injuries.

Activists had called for nationwide protests on Saturday for Democracy Day, which marks Nigeria’s transition to civilian rule over 20 years ago, against what they criticize as the poor governance and insecurity, as well as the recent Twitter ban by the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

There have also been pockets of protests in Ibadan, Osogbo, Abeokuta and Akure, all in southwestern Nigeria.

The protests were the first to take place simultaneously in several cities since the #EndSARS movement against police brutality in October became the largest anti-government rally in modern Nigerian history.

Hundreds of protesters gathered in Lagos, a sprawling megalopolis of over 20 million, and police fired tear gas to disperse the crowds. The protesters carried banners and placards saying “Buhari Must Go”, calling for reforms.

Ahmed Idris of Al Jazeera, reporting from Lagos, said the protest march in Lagos “started in a peaceful and organized manner, with protesters chanting pro-democracy songs.”

“Police were deployed in large numbers here in Lagos and other parts of Nigeria in anticipation of the unrest that day,” he added. “When the demonstrators violated the police first, second and third lines of defense, the police started firing tear gas at them and at the journalists present at the scene. Later, live ammunition was fired into the air.

Riot police arrest protester at protest in Ojota, Lagos [Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP]

In Abuja, a similar scenario occurred when protesters gathered as early as 7:00 am (06:00 GMT).

A police and army detachment dispersed the crowd with tear gas, AFP news agency journalists said on the spot, adding that some journalists were being harassed by the security forces.

Police said protests were not allowed and AFP journalists said they saw several people being detained.

“We can’t go on like this… all the bad governance has to stop,” protester Samson Okafor said in Lagos, where tear gas bombs smoldered in the streets as police shouted at protesters to leave the scene.

Officers were also seen smashing cellphones confiscated from protesters, some of whom criticized the government’s decision to suspend access to Twitter after the social media platform deleted a post from Buhari.

Protesters carry placards and banners during a rally on June 12 for Democracy Day in Abuja [Afolabi Sotunde/Reuters]

Buhari, a former general first elected to the presidency in 2015, has been under pressure amid growing insecurity in Africa’s most populous country, home to more than 200 million people.

Security forces are fighting an armed uprising in the northeast, an upsurge in kidnappings and mass attacks by criminal gangs in the northwest, and rising separatist tensions in the southeast.

The government also sparked an outcry a week ago when it suspended Twitter indefinitely in the country, saying the platform was being used for activities aimed at destabilizing Nigeria.

Saturday’s protests were called to coincide with ‘Democracy Day’, marking the anniversary of Moshood Kashimawo Abiola’s election as Nigerian presidency in 1993.

Abiola’s victory was overturned by the then military government, plunging Nigeria into months of civil unrest.

Nigeria returned to civilian rule in May 1999, but Buhari chose June 12 as Democracy Day after becoming president to honor Abiola and other heroes of the struggle.