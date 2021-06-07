Nigeria orders broadcasters to suppress ‘unpatriotic’ Twitter

Abuja orders radio and television stations not to use Twitter to collect information and tells them to deactivate their accounts.

Nigerian TV and radio stations should not use Twitter to collect information and they should deactivate their accounts, the broadcasting authority said, days after Abuja. suspended social media giant in the West African country.

The National Broadcasting Commission, in a statement released Monday, called on broadcasters to “immediately suspend Twitter sponsorship.”

“Broadcasting stations are hereby invited to uninstall Twitter handles and refrain from using Twitter as a source of information gathering,” he said in the statement, adding that “strict compliance is enjoined “.

“It would be unpatriotic for any broadcaster in Nigeria to continue to frequent the suspended Twitter as the source of their information.”

The Nigerian government announced on Friday that it had suspended Twitter activities, two days after the platform deleted a tweet by President Muhammadu Buhari who threatened to punish the secessionists. Nigerian telecommunications companies have since blocked access to Twitter.

The presidency denied that the Twitter suspension was a response to the deletion of this post.

“There has been a litany of issues with the social media platform in Nigeria, where the disinformation and fake news that has spread there has had violent consequences in the real world,” a spokesperson said. President Garba Shehu in a statement.

Shehu said the deletion of Buhari’s tweet was “disappointing” and “big tech companies need to be aware of their responsibilities.”

Twitter called its suspension “deeply concerning” and said it would work to restore access for all in Nigeria who rely on the platform to communicate and connect with the world.

More than 39 million Nigerians have a Twitter account, according to the NOI polls, a research and public opinion organization.

Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama called diplomats for a meeting on Monday in the capital Abuja, after the European Union and several countries issued a joint statement expressing concerns over the Twitter ban.

“Banning speech systems is not the solution,” the EU, US, Britain, Canada and Ireland said in a statement on Saturday evening.

The statement added that this was “precisely the time when Nigeria must foster inclusive dialogue and the expression of opinions, as well as share vital information in this time of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

International human rights groups have also condemned the move, which followed previous attempts by the government to regulate social media.

“VPN app” was the second most searched trend on Google Saturday in Nigeria, as VPNs can allow Twitter users to bypass the ban.

Nigeria has warned, however, that it will prosecute the violators.

“Federation Attorney General and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami has ordered the immediate prosecution of violators of the federal government’s ban on Twitter operations in Nigeria,” spokesman Umar Jibrilu Gwandu said.

The platform has played an important role in public discourse in the country, with the hashtags #BringBackOurGirls after Boko Haram kidnapped 276 schoolgirls in 2014, and #EndSARS during protests against police brutality last year.