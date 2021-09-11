Nigeria kidnapping crisis: letters replace phones

A man and a woman in Nigeria using cell phones

In our series of letters from African journalists, Mannir Dan Ali, former editor of the Nigerian newspaper Daily Trust, examines the impact of the latest tactic to tackle Nigeria’s ruthless kidnapper gangs – cutting off access to cellphones and to the Internet.

In recent years, life in rural areas of northwestern Zamfara State has been horribly brutal.

Armed motorcycle gangs have made the state of approximately 15,352 square miles (39,761 square kilometers) – an area larger than countries like Burundi, Lesotho and Rwanda – a haven for indiscriminate killings, rapes and kidnappings for ransom.

The gang members are devious and well organized, often wearing military fatigues to confuse villagers when attacked.

This problem, which has been simmering for years, has now spread to at least five neighboring states.

Various initiatives have been attempted in Zamfara to end their reign of terror, including:

Amnesty for repentant gang members

No-fly zone – imposed amid allegations of helicopters delivering weapons to bandits

And a ban on mining after it was suspected that the gold was being used to finance the kidnappers.

But these measures didn’t make much of a difference, so Zamfara authorities have now banned the movement and sale of animals, as well as the weekly markets where farmers and businessmen go to trade. Animal theft is one of the main sources of gang income.

The most drastic measure was to deactivate all of Zamfara’s 240 mobile towers.

The objective is to deprive criminals of the means of communication with their informants and to negotiate ransoms with the families of those abducted.

A sustained air and ground operation was also launched.

“I personally chose to take my mother away from her home recently – and just a few days ago, three university students were kidnapped within a mile of her home,” “Source: Mannir Dan Ali, Description Source: Journalist, Image: Mannir Dan Ali

The phone outage – which also affects communities on Zamfara’s borders with other states – comes at a huge cost to families and businesses.

Simple things that could be done with a simple call now need a whole day to be done.

Some resort to letter writing. Without a functioning postal system, these are delivered via commercial buses that still run between cities in the state and other parts of the country.

A resident of the capital, Abuja, born in Zamfara, told me it was unbearable not to know if his family was safe.

It wasn’t until a relative arrived in Abuja a few days ago that they received an update on their welfare.

Another told me that he was so worried that he will be returning to Zamfara soon to see if his family is okay.

Gangs “hunted elsewhere”

Despite the hardships caused by the phone shutdown, talks on radio talk shows in Abuja support the measure.

A native of the state based in the capital said it was far better to endure a short period of pain rather than the daily chaos that has turned Zamfara into a great jungle ruled by gunmen.

For now, there is a near blackout of information from Zamfara on the progress of operations against the criminals.

Even journalists have no way of knowing the real state of affairs.

A reporter told me that she was trying to convince the authorities to allow her to enlist in the troops.

Anecdotal reports suggest some success in dislodging gangs from their hiding places in wooded areas.

More worryingly, however, it is said to have pushed them to neighboring areas like Katsina, where I was born.

There was a spike in kidnappings there last week, including the children of a local notable and that of a retired federal official alongside his 15-year-old daughter.

I personally chose to move my mom away from home recently – and just days ago, three college students were kidnapped within a mile of her home.

Many security analysts argue that the current push, with all its pains, should have been a simultaneous operation in all six affected states, so that criminals have no opportunity to escape.

Most agree that only a joint approach will end the nightmare.

