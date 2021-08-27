Nigeria: gunmen release kidnapped schoolchildren

Children removed from Islamic school in Tegina, Niger state

Gunmen in Nigeria released a number of students who were kidnapped from an Islamic school in May, according to their school principal.

Some 136 students at the school in Tegina, Niger state, were arrested by gunmen demanding ransom.

School officials say 15 students escaped in June and six others died in captivity.

Mass kidnappings for ransom have become increasingly common in Nigeria in recent months.

Principal Abubakar Alhassan said he could not give the exact number of students released, but “none of the students are in captivity”.

He told AFP news agency that the students were being taken home.

It is not yet known how the students were released.

Fati Abdullahi, whose 18-year-old daughter and 15-year-old son were taken away by the group, said his children have been released.

“We can’t wait to see them,” she said.

On May 30, gunmen on motorcycles stormed the town and opened fire, killing one person and injuring another.

As people were fleeing, the attackers went to the school and grabbed the children.

In July, kidnappers seized a man who was sent to pay a ransom to secure the release of the students. Parents and school administrators had sold property and part of the school grounds to pay the ransom. But they later said the payment was not enough.

More than 1,000 students have been abducted from schools in northern Nigeria since December last year.

Authorities there have been criticized for their inability to tackle widespread insecurity in the country, including the worsening kidnapping crisis.