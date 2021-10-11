Nigeria flogging video: Kwara state suspends school principal

The principal of a Nigerian Koranic school has been suspended after a video was widely disseminated showing students brutally punished.

A clip shows four young men severely beating a young woman with stick-shaped objects as viewers watch.

The student’s father said bbc pidgin he approved of the lashes.

Students have been accused of drinking alcohol, but they deny it, claiming to have consumed yogurt at a birthday party.

The video was circulated widely online and sparked public outrage, with many Nigerians condemning the beatings.

The student’s father said he saw footage of the alleged rule violation and vouched for the Kwara State school, claiming that eight of his children had already graduated from the school. education.

He said he was upset when he saw a clip of his daughter allegedly drinking alcohol.

“I informed the school of the incident and personally asked them to inflict the appropriate punishment on him, and insisted that I be present when they performed it,” he said. .

In the clip, her daughter is kneeling and she can be seen raising her hands to protect herself from the lashes.

The beatings are so violent that her hijab seems to fall off.

In another clip, a young college student lying flat on the floor can be heard screaming and screaming as he receives the lashes, but the lashes seem to intensify when he screams.

Punishments were inflicted by other students on the instruction of their teacher.

The students were reportedly taken to hospital for medical examinations and treatment.

The school defended her actions as she claims the punishments were met with parental approval.

He also said the lashes were in accordance with Islamic law.

Nigerian media cites a local government statement criticizing the lashes after a visit to the school.

“Regardless of the explanations of the authorities on the development, the avowed consent of the parents and the regrets of the students concerned, the government seriously frowns at the hard knocks seen in the images,” the statement said.

An investigation into the flogging was opened “including Muslim scholars, leaders and government officials,” he said.

