Nigeria fighter plane shot down by bandits

A spokesperson says the pilot survived by ejecting and hiding with local residents (file photo dated 2020)

A plane tracking kidnappers in northern Nigeria has been shot down by criminal gangs, according to the military.

A Nigerian Air Force spokesperson said the Alpha Jet carried out a raid when it came under heavy fire on Sunday.

He said the pilot, Flight Lt Abayomi Dairo, ejected and used “survival instincts” to avoid capture and seek refuge with local residents.

The attack occurred on the border of Zamfara and Kaduna states.

Armed gangs – known locally as “bandits” – have been accused of a series of recent kidnappings in this part of northwestern Nigeria.

Students and schoolchildren have been particularly targeted – more than 1,000 have been kidnapped since December. Most have since been released, apparently after paying ransoms, but some have been killed.

In recent days, President Muhammadu Buhari has called on the military to do whatever it takes to flush out criminal elements in Katsina, Zamfara and Kaduna states.

The Nigerian Air Force said it has organized intensive day and night air operations against the bandits and their hideouts, especially in these three states, in collaboration with the ground forces. It was in one of the operations that the fighter plane was shot down on Sunday.

“As a result of these intensive air operations, hundreds of bandits have been neutralized and several of their hiding places destroyed,” the Nigerian Air Force said in a statement.

Although there have been several military plane crashes this year, this is the first reported case of armed gangs shooting down one.

There was a shock in Nigeria in May when the chief of the army, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, was killed in a plane crash alongside 10 other officers.

In April, another Alpha Jet crashed in Borno State, one of the areas where Boko Haram militants are most active. Reports that he was shot dead by the jihadists have been denied by the military.

Prior to that, in February, a military plane in Abuja on its way to Niger state to search for kidnapped schoolchildren crashed, killing all seven on board.

The country bought 12 A-29 Super Tucano jets from the United States at a cost of $ 496 million (£ 350 million) – and is expected to receive the first six this month.

