Nigeria bans Twitter after President’s tweet is deleted
DAKAR, Senegal – Nigeria blocked Twitter after the social media site deleted a tweet from President Muhammadu Buhari that threatened secessionist groups in the southeast of the country who were responsible for attacks on government offices.
The government suspended Twitter, which is used by millions of Nigerians, on Friday evening after a government official called the microblogging platform’s presence in Nigeria “very, very suspicious.”
The Ministry of Information posted the ad of the Twitter suspension – on Twitter.
Twitter users in Nigeria have expressed outrage at the blocking of one of the main media outlets they have to criticize their government and try to hold it to account. Many circumvented the suspension by using VPNs to access the service, raising questions about the effectiveness of the ban.
In the tweet deleted by Twitter on Wednesday, Mr Buhari linked the civil war in Nigeria decades ago and attacks on offices of the national electoral commission by arsonists and armed men.
Most of the attacks took place in the southeast, which declared itself the Republic of Biafra in the 1960s and waged a devastating war for secession. Mr Buhari, who has 4.1 million Twitter followers, was a commander alongside the Nigerian government during the war.
“Many of those who behave badly today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of life during the Nigerian civil war,” he wrote in the now deleted post. Those “who have been through the war will treat them in the language they understand.”
Some saw his words as a threat of genocide against the Igbo ethnic group which is the majority in south-eastern Nigeria. Twitter said the tweet violated its “abusive behavior” policy.
Mr Buhari came to power in 2015 during the country’s first peaceful transition of power between two parties, but his previous stint in power in Nigeria was as a young general in the 1980s after taking power during a Rebellion. Since gaining independence in 1960, Nigeria has experienced decades of repressive military rule.
Nigerian Twitter users have played a disproportionate role in trying to hold their government to account. The platform was one of the primary forms of communication and advertising for the protesters of EndSARS, a youth-led movement that began with calls for the abolition of an abusive police unit and led to to much broader demands for better governance in the largest democracy in West Africa.
At a press conference after Mr. Buhari’s tweet was deleted, Information Minister Lai Mohammed compared Twitter’s actions in Nigeria to those the company took after the riot at the United States Capitol in January, including banning the account of former President Donald J. Trump.
“When people were burning police stations and killing police in Nigeria during EndSARS, for Twitter it was about the right to protest,” he said. “But when a similar thing happened on Capitol Hill, it turned into an insurgency.”
The reason for the blocking of Twitter, Mohammed later said, was “the continued use of the platform for activities that could undermine the existence of the Nigerian company.”
In April, Twitter said that he was opening his first African office in Ghana, because the country was “a supporter of free speech, online freedom” and an open Internet. Some analysts saw the move as a snub for Nigeria, which is home to a thriving tech industry.
Internet or social media shutdowns are more and more used by governments around the world, especially during an election period. Countries that have censored Twitter include China and Iran.
Twitter worked on some mobile operators and not on others on Saturday, according to tests carried out by Reuters in Lagos and Abuja.
Facebook and WhatsApp are the social networks used by most Nigerians, but intellectuals, activists and journalists in the country tend to take to Twitter – and many were able to keep tweeting after the ban.
“Thank goodness for the VPN” was all the rage on Twitter in Nigeria on Saturday, and many Nigerians took to the platform to comment that Africa’s largest democracy was showing worrying signs of dictatorship by removing the right to freedom of speech.
“The suspension of Twitter in Nigeria is just one more way of saying that people’s rights don’t matter,” Osai Ojigho, director of Amnesty International in Nigeria, said in a tweet. “It’s a dangerous precedent. “
“We must resist any attempt at dictatorship”, wrote Editi Effiong, a reporter who covered EndSARS.
“The last move of a failing government is always to try to silence all those who point out that they are failing,” posted Mark Essien, a Nigerian entrepreneur and software developer.
Even some government officials continued to tweet.
“You didn’t get the memo! A Nigerian Twitter user tweeted to Sharon Ikeazor, Minister of State for the Environment, after she posted a tweet about an event on plastic pollution on Saturday morning.
“What VPN are you using? Another asked.