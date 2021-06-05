Nigeria bans Twitter after President’s tweet is deleted

In the tweet deleted by Twitter on Wednesday, Mr Buhari linked the civil war in Nigeria decades ago and attacks on offices of the national electoral commission by arsonists and armed men.

Most of the attacks took place in the southeast, which declared itself the Republic of Biafra in the 1960s and waged a devastating war for secession. Mr Buhari, who has 4.1 million Twitter followers, was a commander alongside the Nigerian government during the war.

“Many of those who behave badly today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of life during the Nigerian civil war,” he wrote in the now deleted post. Those “who have been through the war will treat them in the language they understand.”

Some saw his words as a threat of genocide against the Igbo ethnic group which is the majority in south-eastern Nigeria. Twitter said the tweet violated its “abusive behavior” policy.

Mr Buhari came to power in 2015 during the country’s first peaceful transition of power between two parties, but his previous stint in power in Nigeria was as a young general in the 1980s after taking power during a Rebellion. Since gaining independence in 1960, Nigeria has experienced decades of repressive military rule.