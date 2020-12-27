World
Niger votes in search of first democratic transition – Times of India
NIAMEY: Voters went to the polls in Niger on Sunday in an election that should lead to the West African nation’s first transfer of power between two democratically elected presidents.
A smooth transfer of power would be a rare bright spot for a country which has seen four coups d’état since gaining independence from France in 1960, and is marred by poverty and Islamist violence that has killed hundreds of civilians and soldiers in the country. Last year alone.
This also contrasts with Côte d’Ivoire and Guinea, whose presidents this year used constitutional changes to extend their tenure to three terms, raising fears of a democratic return to West Africa.
“It is extremely important for us because we are considered as the champion of the coup,” said Massaoudou Abdou, 50, who voted in a school in the city of Maradi in southern Niger.
“In 60 years of independence, this is the first time,” he said, referring to the passage of power from one elected president to another.
There have been no reports of generalized disturbances.
Former Minister of the Interior Mohamed Bazoum, the candidate of the ruling party, is the big favorite to succeed President Mahamadou Issoufou, who resigns after two five-year terms at the head of the country of 23 million inhabitants.
Bazoum, 60, pledged continuity with Issoufou’s policies, while also pledging to eliminate pervasive corruption.
“I have a feeling of great pride that this has been respected,” he said after voting Sunday in central Niamey.
The fact that the vote took place was considered a success for Niger. Activists linked to Al Qaeda and the Islamic State regularly carry out attacks near the western border with Mali and Burkina Faso, including one in January that killed at least 89 soldiers. Hundreds of miles east Boko Haram combatants operate near its southeastern border with Nigeria.
Outgoing President Issoufou said after the vote that the election marked a “special day” which laid a “stone of hope” for future generations.
More than 40% of the Nigerien population lives in extreme poverty and the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed growth at a breakneck pace, exacerbating the effects of climate change and low prices for uranium, its main export.
Bazoum faces 29 other candidates, who hope to force a second round by denying him an absolute majority.
Hama Amadou, who finished second in the last election, was barred from running due to a criminal conviction, leaving the opposition without an obvious leader.
But last week, Amadou’s party called on its supporters to run for M
