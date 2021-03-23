Niger suffers deadliest raids by suspected jihadists

Remote villages in Niger have little security against attackers

On Sunday, the toll of coordinated raids against three villages in Niger by suspected jihadists rose to 137.

“By systematically targeting civilians, these gunmen reach a new level of horror and savagery,” the government said.

Previously, a security source blamed militants linked to the Islamic State (IS) group for the attacks in the Tahoua region near the Niger-Mali border.

It is the deadliest massacre in Niger by suspected militants.

The West African nation is facing an upsurge in suspected jihadist violence, with around 300 people dead this year in attacks.

Last week, at least 58 people returning from the market were killed in the Tillabéri region, also in the southwest near the border with Mali, when gunmen targeted their bus.

Activists linked to ISIS and al-Qaeda are active in the Sahel region – a stretch of semi-arid land just south of the Sahara Desert that includes Mali, Chad, Niger, Burkina Faso and the Mauritania.

The Boko Haram group is also active on the south-eastern border of Niger with Nigeria.

What happened?

In Sunday’s attack in the Tahoua region, it was initially believed that 60 people were killed.

The armed men, traveling on motorcycles, targeted the villages of Intazayene, Bakorat and Wistane.

They “shot at anything that moved,” AFP news agency said, citing a local official.

Adam Sandor, a Canadian scholar who studies insecurity in the Sahel, told the BBC that most of those suspected of being behind Sunday’s raids were members of the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (ISGS) group, which is active in Mali and Niger.

He also said militants from a branch of Boko Haram – the Islamic State West Africa Province (Iswap) – had provided reinforcements.

What do activists want?

Dr Sandor said ISGS operates differently from other ISIS affiliates whose goal is to form a caliphate, a state governed under Islamic law.

Regional and international security forces were unable to contain the insurgency in the Sahel

“Unlike these groups in the Middle East, this group is extremely predatory and does not really provide a governance function for the people of the Sahel,” he told the BBC’s Newsday program.

There is also an ethnic dimension to the conflict. Cattle theft is also a factor.

The communities for which the ISGS obtains its support mainly come from the Tolobe clans of the Fulani ethnic group, explains Dr Sandor.

“In this border area – this community was marginalized for several years – as a result they grafted onto local jihadist groups which became ISGS.”

This means that local militias have formed to defend themselves against the ISGS.

“We can understand this attack as a kind of retaliatory attack – score-settling violence – because of the collaboration these localized militias were providing with Niger’s security and defense forces,” said Dr Sandor.

Why are the jihadists active in the Sahel?

The security crisis in the region began in 2012 – after the fall of longtime Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

It is suspected that the jihadists may have intensified the insurgencies in countries like Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso thanks to the weapons looted from Gaddafi’s arsenal.

The smuggling of weapons and drugs, as well as the smuggling of fuel and the theft of livestock, are essential to the survival of many groups.

French and international troops, as well as a large regional force, were unable to contain the insurgency in the region.

Mohamed Bazoum, the new president of Niger, won the elections last month by pledging to tackle the insecurity caused by armed groups.