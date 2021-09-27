Niger: climate change is a new pandemic with devastating effects

Hassoumi Massoudou stressed that his country and region suffer from recurrent droughts and floods, as well as locust infestations and the annual loss of thousands of hectares of agricultural land. due to degradation.

Quoting recent remarks by President Mohamed Bazoum, he said that to win the fight against climate change, the world needs more political will.

“Niger hopes that COP26 in Glasgow will serve as a framework to reaffirm the political will to tackle the effects of climate change,” he said, noting that some of the big obstacles include funding and technology transfer for them. developing countries.

Climate and conflict

As a current non-permanent member of the UN security Council, the Minister of Foreign Affairs noted that his country co-chairs with Ireland a group of experts which aims to adopt a resolution on the climate crisis.

“It is our conviction that the fragility linked to climate change is an aggravating factor in conflicts and humanitarian crises“, he said.

Mr. Massoudou added that Niger understood this correlation well since it is currently surrounded by “hotbeds of instability” and confronted with attacks from “terrorist hordes”.

However, he said that despite the size of their country and the lack of resources, Niger has shown itself to be resilient in safeguarding its territorial integrity and stability.

This is due to the foresight of the Nigerien government, the courage and determination of its defense and security forces and the invaluable support of bilateral partners such as multilateral organizations, he explained, sincerely thanking these efforts.

Return of displaced communities

The Minister of Foreign Affairs also informed the Assembly that as part of a pilot program last June, Niger was able to repatriate nearly 6,000 people to their homes after 6 years of displacement.

“We also aim to eventually repatriate around 130,000 displaced people from Diffa to Borno State in Nigeria,” he said.

Mr. Massoudou said his government remains convinced that terror and organized crime are the consequences of other ongoing challenges that must be overcome, in particular poverty and inequalities.

“It is not only military actions that will allow us to definitively defeat terrorism, but also our ability to implement development programs and meet the essential needs of our populations,” he stressed.

A turning point for democracy

The foreign minister said that while 2021 continues to be clouded by COVID-19[feminine, l’année a été un tournant pour la consolidation de la démocratie dans son pays.

« Le Niger a pu réussir la première passation de pouvoir politique pacifique d’un président élu à un autre », a-t-il expliqué.

Enfin, M. Massoudou a appelé la communauté internationale à faire preuve de la même disposition qu’elle avait dans la lutte contre le COVID-19 pour relever d’autres défis tels que le changement climatique, “une autre pandémie aux effets dévastateurs”.

« Au Niger, nous pensons que notre attachement à la défense des idéaux de la [UN] Charter and the values ​​of peace and solidarity that it embodies will enable us to lead this fight to build a world of peace, justice and prosperity, ”he concluded.