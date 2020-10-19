Nicki Minaj reveals intercourse of her new child

Whereas thanking of us like Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian West and her husband Kanye West on her verified Instagram account, Minaj additionally shared that she had given delivery to a boy.

“Thanks to Queen B, Kim & Ye, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie, Karol & everybody who despatched nicely needs throughout this time,” the caption on the photos read. “It meant the world to me. I’m so grateful & in love with my son. Head over heels in love. My favourite liddo boy in the entire large world.”

In October 2019, Minaj additionally used Instagram to announce that she and Perry had tied the knot with a video featuring some wedding paraphernalia.