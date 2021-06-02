Nicaraguan police raids home of opposition presidential candidate

Police raided the home of Cristiana Chamorro, journalist and presidential candidate, accused of money laundering.

Nicaraguan Police raided the home of opposition leader and potential presidential candidate Cristiana Chamorro, escalating a political battle ahead of this year’s elections.

His brother, Carlos Fernando Chamorro, director of independent media Confidencial, confirmed Wednesday’s raid on Twitter and said his sister had been taken into custody.

Social media and local television broadcast live footage of police entering and surrounding Chamorro’s home in Managua, the capital. Officers could be seen using force to eject journalists who had arrived to cover the scene.

Nicaraguan prosecutors called for Chamorro’s arrest for money laundering and other crimes, including a lesser citation for misrepresentation, earlier this week.

The 67-year-old journalist, who does not belong to any political party, is seen as a serious challenger to President Daniel Ortega in the November presidential elections, although he has not confirmed he will run for a fourth term.

Nicaraguan police officers pull journalists away from entrance to opposition leader Cristiana Chamorro’s home in Managua, Nicaragua [Carlos Herrera/Reuters]

A judge in the capital Managua issued the arrest warrant, complying with a request from the attorney general, according to a statement from the judicial authorities.

On Tuesday, the attorney general also formally requested the exclusion of Chamorro from public office due to the criminal investigation against her.

Chamorro denies the charges, calling them a “farce” aimed at preventing him from running for president. Neither Chamorro nor his representatives could be immediately contacted for comment by the Reuters news agency.

“Most opposition think this is a way of trying to eliminate all the most prominent opposition leaders, ahead of this year’s presidential elections, ”Al Jazeera’s Lucia Newman reported from Santiago, Chile, after the police raid.

“She would be the third (…) presidential candidate to be jailed,” Newman said, adding that “two of the opposition parties have now been declared illegal.”

Efforts to disqualify Chamorro from the race have been criticized by the United States, the Organization of American States (OAS) and others.

In a statement released Wednesday, the OAS said the “process of systematic and repeated violations of the rule of law and fundamental freedoms” was an “attack on democracy.”

Statement by the OAS General Secretariat on the request for disqualification of Cristiana Chamorro in Nicaraguahttps://t.co/l8Aj7MNt1v pic.twitter.com/dUBTdFjj1g – OEA (@OAS_official) June 2, 2021

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also said on Twitter that preventing Chamorro from competing “reflects Ortega’s fear of free and fair elections.”

The UN human rights chief accused the attorney general’s office of fabricating false allegations against critics of Ortega.

Chamorro had recently emerged as a potential Unity candidate who could have rallied fractured opposition to defeat Ortega in the November 7 vote. On Tuesday, she announced that she would seek a nomination from the opposition.

She is the daughter of Violeta Chamorro, who became President of Nicaragua in the 1990 elections, ousting Ortega after her first term in office.