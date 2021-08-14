Nicaraguan police arrest editor of newspaper critical of Ortega

The arrest of La Prensa editor-in-chief Juan Hollman Chamorro is the latest in President Daniel Ortega’s crackdown on opposition figures.

Nicaraguan police arrested an editor of a newspaper critical of President Daniel Ortega, who oversaw a repression of several months on opposition leaders and potential challengers ahead of the November election.

In a statement released on Saturday, the country’s national police said they had arrested Juan Hollman Chamorro de La Prensa, a publication which fiercely criticizes Ortega, for customs fraud, as well as money, property and asset laundering.

They said the case was being referred to the authorities “for prosecution and to determine criminal liability”.

Police raided the newspaper’s offices on Friday after La Prensa said it was no longer able to publish a print edition because the government was withholding the paper from it.

On Friday evening, Ortega accused the newspaper of “lies, slander, defamation, money laundering and non-payment of taxes.”

The 75-year-old Nicaraguan president faces growing international pressure to explain a wave of arrests targeting opposition figures in the Central American country ahead of the November 7 vote.

Dozens of opposition leaders and presidential candidates have been arrested since early June in Nicaragua as the government rounded up individuals it accused of plotting a coup against Ortega.

Human rights groups and international observers have accused the Sandinista leader of growing authoritarianism, saying the wave of arrests was intended to pave the way for Ortega’s candidacy for a fourth consecutive term in office. the Presidency.

The United States and the European Union called the upcoming vote a “lack of legitimacy”, highlighting the arrests and a recent decision by Nicaragua electoral body to disqualify an opposition alliance seeking to challenge Ortega.

The US and the EU have imposed sanctions and visa restrictions on top Nicaraguan officials, including Vice President Rosario Murillo, who is also Ortega’s wife.

The “Nicaraguan electoral process, including its possible results, has lost all credibility”, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement last weekend.

The vice-president of La Prensa is Cristiana Chamorro, presidential candidate of the opposition whose house was searched in early June and whose family owns the newspaper. She is one of seven contenders for Ortega’s ordeal currently in detention.

La Prensa was the only independent national daily newspaper still in circulation in the country.

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) and its special rapporteur for freedom of expression criticized Friday’s raid on the newspaper’s premises and condemned the “constant official persecution of the press in Nicaragua”.

On Twitter, they said that “direct or indirect pressure to silence the work of the press affects democratic debate and is incompatible with the right to freedom of expression.”