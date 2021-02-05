Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala set to make history at the WTO

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Having survived the murky waters of politics in Nigeria, where his mother was kidnapped to send him a message, and rising to second in the World Bank, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala should have no trouble dealing with international trade negotiators in his new job at the World Trade Organization (WTO).

The 66-year-old will be the first woman and the first African to hold the post.

Although she was recently granted American citizenship, she reveled in being Nigerian and fiercely patriotic – flaunting her African identity in her tailored African-print outfits.

She told the BBC in 2012 that she actually adopted such an outfit as a working mom of four to race for school, an easy answer for a stylish look – and frugal besides, being given that she estimated that each outfit cost around $ 25.

The Harvard-trained development economist is considered a hard-working and down-to-earth worker, who told BBC HardTalk in July that what the WTO needed was a reshuffle.

“They need something different, it can’t be as usual for the WTO – [they need] someone willing to reform and lead. “

Reform in Nigeria

During her 25 years at the World Bank, she spearheaded several initiatives to help low-income countries, in particular raising nearly $ 50 billion in 2010 from donors for the Association. International Development (IDA), the World Bank’s fund for the poorest countries. .

But it’s her reform agenda in Nigeria that she’s really proud of – especially the two times she served as the country’s finance minister under Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan.

Ms Okonjo-Iweala left her post at the World Bank to work as Nigerian Minister of Finance

One of his greatest accomplishments was leading a team that as early as 2005 negotiated a massive $ 18 billion debt for the country, helping Nigeria achieve its very first sovereign debt rating.

The country’s debts dated back to the early 1980s and had climbed to over $ 35 billion due to penalties and late fees during the 1990s.

His economic reforms had a huge impact and saved Nigeria at a critical time, according to prominent Nigerian economist Bismarck Rewane.

This included unbundling the budget from the price of oil, allowing the country to save money in a special account when oil prices were high.

“It was this buffer that ensured the survival of the Nigerian economy between 2008 and 2009,” Rewane told the BBC.

Ms Okonjo-Iweala had given up a well-paying job at the World Bank and left her family in Washington, where her husband works as a neurosurgeon, to work in Nigeria, where, unlike other ministers, she was unstaffed. important domestic or fleet. of cars.

In fact, she even enjoyed cooking on her own when she could, with cowtail pepper soup being a favorite, a 2015 Financial Times interview revealed.

Rational approach

But his reforms and in particular his crackdown on corruption in the fuel sector, where some powerful importers – known as traders – demanded huge sums of money in the form of government subsidies for fuel they did not had not sold, resulted in a personal cost.

Her mother, Kamene Okonjo – a retired doctor and sociology professor – was abducted from her home in southern Nigeria in 2012, at the age of 82.

Kidnapping is common in Nigeria, where it is a lucrative criminal enterprise and families often pay as security services often cannot find abductees.

The then finance minister said the kidnappers first demanded his resignation and then a ransom.

But she says she refused to do either.

“I knew that the greatest vested interest I had recently offended in my anti-corruption work was an unscrupulous subset of the country’s oil traders,” she said in her account of the event. .

Ms Okonjo was released within five days under unclear circumstances, but her daughter’s pragmatic approach may have played a role in the case.

One of her sons – Uzodinma Iweala, author of the 2005 novel Beast of No Nation – said of her strict upbringing: “My mother is a very powerful woman. She knows how she wants things to be done, and if you don’t do it it way, you’re in trouble. “

Biography

Born in 1954 in Nigeria

Studied at Harvard 1973-76 and received a doctorate from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in 1981

Spent 25 years at the World Bank, reaching position # 2 as Managing Director (2007-11)

Twice Nigerian Minister of Finance – 2003-2006 and 2011-2015 – and first woman to hold this post

Briefly served as Foreign Minister in 2006, also the first woman to do so

Sits on the boards of Twitter, Standard Chartered Bank and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI)

Appointed by President Mohammadu Buhari as candidate for the post of WTO Director General in June 2020

‘I can take hardships’

His dynamism can come from his knowledge of real poverty. She lived with her grandmother until the age of nine, with her parents going abroad to study.

“They were gone for almost a decade before I actually saw and known them. I did everything a village girl would do, fetch water, go to the farm with my grandmother all the chores, saw what poverty meant, being poor at first hand She told the BBC in 2012.

Her adolescent experience during the 1967-1970 Biafran civil war crystallized this.

His Igbo parents lost all of their savings during the conflict because his father, a renowned teacher, was a brigadier in the Biafran forces.

“I can take difficulties. I can sleep on the cold floor anytime, ”she says.

Ms. Okonjo-Iweala lays the foundations for new classrooms for a school in Chibok burnt down by Boko Haram fighters in 2015

But always quick to laugh in interviews, she added, “I can also sleep on a feather bed.”

This determination and independence helped her as she undertook other reforms in Nigeria – like her decision to reveal the amount of money allocated monthly to local authorities for things like building roads and running schools. and rural clinics.

Economist Pat Utomi said Nigerians did not realize how much regional administrators were receiving.

“But she got the idea to publish them and embarrassed a lot of people,” Professor Utomi told me.

She also introduced a system that has helped remove thousands of bogus workers and retirees from the government payroll.

But when the government decided to remove a fuel subsidy in 2012, things did not go well.

Ms Okonjo-Iweala said the grant was unsustainable as it cost $ 8 billion per year and encouraged corruption.

However, the government was forced to back down after nationwide protests – the subsidy was only removed earlier this year, with the government promising to keep the price capped.

And some believe that while his reforms in Nigeria were good, they did not last long.

‘Like running a household’

But Nigerian activist Josephine Effa-Chukwuma says Ms Okonjo-Iweala’s career is so much more impressive given how little respect is shown to women in Nigeria.

“She made women proud that a woman in a patriarchal and misogynistic country like Nigeria could stand up for herself and behave credibly contrary to what critics thought,” she told the BBC

“She was honest, transparent and accountable – virtues seldom found among public office holders in Nigeria.”

The economist, who also sits on Twitter’s board of directors, as chair of the Gavi vaccine alliance and as the World Health Organization’s special envoy for the fight against Covid-19, said already joked that women seem less corrupt.

“Women tend to be more honest, more direct, more focused on the job and bring less ego to it. I don’t know if it’s a female instinct, but running an economy is sometimes like running a household.” , she told The Independent in 2006.

And women are also on her agenda at the WTO.

In applying for a job, she said: “He should also be mindful of the challenge of facilitating greater participation of women in international trade, especially in developing countries, where more efforts should be made to include business. owned by women in the formal sector. “

Ms Effa-Chukwuma said that all of this bodes well for the WTO: “We trust it to do this job and ensure that developing countries benefit from international trade.”